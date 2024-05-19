MS Dhoni leaves field early after RCB eliminate CSK from IPL 2024 – WATCH | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli delivered crucial performances to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru secure the last playoff spot in the Indian Premier League with a 27-run victory over defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.RCB posted a total of 218-5, with Du Plessis scoring 54 and Kohli adding 47, setting a strong foundation in a rain-affected innings at their home ground, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In response, CSK managed 191-7. With both teams tied at 14 points, RCB advanced to the playoffs based on a superior run rate, marking their sixth consecutive win.

The 42-year-old MS Dhoni, who was widely expected to retire after leading his team to a record-equalling fifth title last year, had vowed to return for another season following a knee operation. Dhoni had handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad, who won the toss and chose to field first in this crucial match for the final playoff spot.

Following CSK’s elimination, Dhoni left the field early. A video circulating on social media showed Dhoni, who was at the front of the line to shake hands with RCB players after CSK’s loss, leaving the field due to apparent back issues.

RCB will finish the group stage in the fourth spot with 14 points and a net run rate of 0.459.

RCB’s opponent for the Eliminator clash is yet to be decided.