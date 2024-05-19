রবিবার , ১৯ মে ২০২৪ | ৫ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

MS Dhoni leaves field early after RCB eliminate CSK from IPL 2024 – WATCH | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ১৯, ২০২৪ ৪:৪৬ অপরাহ্ণ
1716115616 photo



msid 110248663,imgsize 56940

NEW DELHI: Skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli delivered crucial performances to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru secure the last playoff spot in the Indian Premier League with a 27-run victory over defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.
RCB posted a total of 218-5, with Du Plessis scoring 54 and Kohli adding 47, setting a strong foundation in a rain-affected innings at their home ground, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In response, CSK managed 191-7. With both teams tied at 14 points, RCB advanced to the playoffs based on a superior run rate, marking their sixth consecutive win.

The 42-year-old MS Dhoni, who was widely expected to retire after leading his team to a record-equalling fifth title last year, had vowed to return for another season following a knee operation. Dhoni had handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad, who won the toss and chose to field first in this crucial match for the final playoff spot.

Following CSK’s elimination, Dhoni left the field early. A video circulating on social media showed Dhoni, who was at the front of the line to shake hands with RCB players after CSK’s loss, leaving the field due to apparent back issues.
WATCH:

RCB will finish the group stage in the fourth spot with 14 points and a net run rate of 0.459.
RCB’s opponent for the Eliminator clash is yet to be decided.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

kader vai metro issue
বিএনপি নেতারা মানসিক ট্রমায় ভুগছে: ওবায়দুল কাদের
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
buet
‘বৈষম্যমূলক’ পেনশন ব্যবস্থা প্রত্যাহারের দাবি বুয়েট শিক্ষকদের
বাংলাদেশ
1716115616 photo
MS Dhoni leaves field early after RCB eliminate CSK from IPL 2024 – WATCH | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
fatima sana shaikh manoj bajpayee 2024 05 f47f7b92eed9824b61d4c162d35c5ee3
Fatima Sana Shaikh Drops A Selfie With Favourite ‘Co-Actor’ Manoj Bajpayee From A Flight; See Here
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
ed 3

নবমীতে নস্টালজিক, বাজিমাত করবে ঠাকুমা-দিদিমার হেঁশেল থেকে আমোদী পোলাও, রইল রেসিপি

 hjkl 1

‘পাঠান’-এর জন্য কত টাকা পারিশ্রমিক নিয়েছেন শাহরুখ, দীপিকা? শুনলে চমকে যাবেন

 wm bahauddin nasim

সব ধর্মের মানুষের সমান অধিকার: বাহাউদ্দিন নাছিম

 sara ali khan

Sara Ali Khan Feasting on Kulfi in Delhi Leaves Janhvi Kapoor ‘Jealous’

 received 585257646177947

আনোয়ারায় ইয়াবাসহ ৪ যুবক গ্রেপ্তার

 বড় পতন

বৃহস্পতিবার পুঁজিবাজারে কমেছে সূচক ও লেনদেন

 wm insarihant1

সাবমেরিন থেকে পারমাণবিক মিসাইল পরীক্ষা ভারতের

 1632751822 wm Obaidul kader

শাস্তি পেতেই হবে: ওবায়দুল কাদের

 asus rog 5

নজরকাড়া ফিচারের সঙ্গে লঞ্চ হল সেরা গেমিং ফোন Asus ROG Phone 5, জেনে নিন দাম

 1658853706 photo

With pressures of T20 World Cup, Dravid ropes in Upton as India’s mental conditioning coach | Cricket News