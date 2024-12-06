Mukesh Ambani Laughs Heartily During Chat With Shah Rukh Khan; Radhika Merchant Hugs Actor | Watch

Last Updated: December 06, 2024, 00:05 IST

Shah Rukh Khan greets Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan once again proved his charm and warmth during his appearance at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Maharashtra government. The event, held at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, witnessed the who’s who of the political and entertainment world in attendance. The highlight of the ceremony was BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis taking the oath as chief minister for the third time.

Among the high-profile attendees were Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, accompanied by his son Anant Ambani and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant. Shah Rukh Khan’s interactions with the Ambanis caught the eye of the attendees and social media alike.

In a now-viral video shared by photographer Viral Bhayani, Shah Rukh Khan is seen engaging in a lively conversation with Mukesh Ambani. The two share a light moment, with Mukesh breaking into hearty laughter as they converse. Shah Rukh’s camaraderie was evident as he warmly hugged Mukesh before greeting Radhika Merchant. Another clip shows SRK giving Radhika a hug and sharing a few words with her.

The ceremony was nothing short of a star-studded affair. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood bigwigs like Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt also graced the occasion.

Fadnavis, a senior BJP leader, took the oath as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister for the third time in a spectacular ceremony. Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar were also sworn in as the deputy chief ministers of the state.

The formation of the new government came after two weeks of intense negotiations among the Mahayuti allies – the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP – following the assembly elections held on November 20 and the results announced on November 23. The Mahayuti coalition secured 230 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.