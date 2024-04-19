শুক্রবার , ১৯ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ৬ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Mukesh Ambani Visits Babulnath Mandir On His 67th Birthday, Son Anant Ambani Joins Him | Watch

mukesh ambani and anant ambani at babulnath temple 2024 04 d2810fc05410c643d1918521c7835687


Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani at Babulnath temple in Mumbai.

Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani at Babulnath temple in Mumbai.

Mukesh Ambani greeted paparazzi with a big smile as he arrived at Babulnath temple in Mumbai on his 67th birthday. Check out the photos and videos here.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, offered prayers at Babulnath temple in Mumbai on his 67th birthday. He was joined by his son Anant Ambani, Director of Reliance Ventures Limited, for the ‘darshan’. Mukesh and Anant Ambani greeted the paparazzi with folded hands as they arrived at the temple.

While Mukesh Ambani opted for white kurta and pajama set along with a brown jacket, Anant donned a pastel yellow kurta with tangerine jacket. Mukesh also waved at the paps and the crowd gathered outside the temple before heading back home. Check out the photos and videos here:

whatsapp image 2024 04 19 at 8.56.59 am 2 2024 04 1dcd5b3a76d749043b72db7fa718927e
whatsapp image 2024 04 19 at 8.56.59 am 2024 04 d5dfc4e0dad1dbad12797c2f73db3332

This comes a few days after Anant visited the Kamakhya Temple in Assam’s Guwahati on the occasion of Ashtami of the Chaitra Navratri. Kamakhya is one of the country’s highest Shakti Peethas. He did the parikrama of the temple and released pigeons on the temple premises. He also paid obeisance at the Maa Bagalamukhi Temple in Neelachal Hills.

As part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in February, the Ambani family facilitated the construction of 14 new temples within a sprawling temple complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The three-day pre-wedding bash was held in Jamnagar city from March 1 to 3. The pre-wedding festivities saw the entire family — Mukesh Ambani, his wife and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani, Anant’s siblings Reliance Jio Infocomm chairman Akash Ambani with his wife Shloka Mehta and kids Veda and Prithvi, and Isha Ambani, who heads Reliance Retail, with her husband Anand Piramal and her kids, Aadiya Shakti and Krishna – in attendance. After the festivities, Mukesh Ambani visited Gujarat’s Dwarkadish Temple with Anant Ambani.

The Ambani family also attended the Ram Lalla pran pratishtha at Ayodhya earlier this week and made a donation of Rs 2.51 crore to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Anant Ambani has also been a major supporter of the philanthropic activities at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja pandal.

Source link

