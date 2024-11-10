Mukesh Khanna Hints At Shaktimaan’s Return, Fans Celebrate With Nostalgic Reactions; Watch Here

Last Updated: November 10, 2024, 17:06 IST

India’s iconic superhero Shaktimaan is set to make a comeback, thrilling fans across social media. Mukesh Khanna, the original Shaktimaan, teased his return with a nostalgic Instagram post.

Mukesh Khanna teases the return of Shaktimaan, India’s first superhero, sparking nostalgia and excitement among fans.

Long before Marvel and DC superheroes took over, India had its own iconic hero — Shaktimaan. Now, this beloved character is all set for a thrilling return to the screen. On Sunday, Mukesh Khanna, the actor behind Shaktimaan’s legendary role, hinted at the comeback, sparking a wave of nostalgia and excitement among fans on social media.

On Saturday, Mukesh shared a nostalgic photo and an engaging video clip on Instagram. The video opened with powerful words, “As Darkness & Evil Prevails Over Children of Today, Bheeshm International Brings Back India’s First Super Teacher Super Hero.” It then transitions to Mukesh as Shaktimaan, landing on a school campus. He begins singing, “Aazadi ke deewanon ne jung ladhi phir jaanein di, ang ang kat gaye magar anch watan par na ane di…” The stirring song plays as he reflects on images of Indian freedom fighters like Chandrasekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh, and Subhash Chandra Bose.

In his Instagram post, Mukesh captioned the image, “It’s Time For HIM to RETURN. Our First Indian SUPER TEACHER- SUPER HERO. YES! As Darkness And Evil prevails over Children of Today… It’s time for him to return. He returns with a Message. He returns with a Teaching. For today’s generation. Welcome Him. With both hands.”

Fans, filled with nostalgia, flooded social media with comments celebrating the news. One fan wrote, “I have missed school many times to see this,” while another posted, “Mere Shaktimaan.” Fans expressed their excitement with comments like, “You’re my childhood hero” and “Very much excited sir, and lots of good wishes.”

“So excited to watch sir,” shared another, and one fan added, “Watching your serials made my childhood very memorable.” An enthusiastic follower commented, “Waitinggg sir.. Most powerful 1st superhero,” while another said, “Welcome back sir, big fan of yours, very much excited, best of luck!”

Originally aired on Doordarshan in 1997, Shaktimaan starred Mukesh Khanna alongside a talented cast, including Kitu Gidwani, Vaishnavi, Surendra Pal, and Tom Alter. The show was a phenomenon, running for 450 episodes over nearly eight years. As India’s first superhero, Shaktimaan was a figure of mystical and supernatural powers, chosen by saints to battle evil forces in the world. Fans are now eagerly awaiting his return, ready to welcome their beloved “super teacher” back onto their screens.