শনিবার , ১০ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ২৭শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

Mukesh Khanna Urges Ajay Devgn, SRK To Stop Pan Masala Ads; Tamil Actor Ranjith DEFENDS Honour Killing

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ১০, ২০২৪ ১০:২৬ অপরাহ্ণ
Mukesh Khanna urged Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn to stop endorsing pan masala. Ranjith sparked controversy over his comments on honour killing.

Mukesh Khanna requested Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn to stop endorsing pan masala. Tamil actor Ranjith made a controversial comment about honour killing.

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, known for his iconic roles in ‘Shaktiman’ and ‘Mahabharat’, has strongly criticized Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn for endorsing pan masala products. In a recent interview, Khanna urged these actors to refrain from promoting pan masala and gambling apps through what he described as misleading surrogate advertisements.

For More: Mukesh Khanna Urges Ajay Devgn And Shah Rukh Khan To Stop Pan Masala Ads: ‘I Have Scolded Akshay…’

Tamil actor Ranjith known for his work in Tamil and Malayalam films since the early ’90s, made a startling statement defending honour killing. Speaking to the press after a screening of his latest film, Kavundampalayam, in Salem, Tamil Nadu, on August 9, he claimed that ‘caste-based honour killing isn’t violence’.

For More: Tamil Actor Ranjith DEFENDS Honour Killing, Says ‘It’s Parents Care’, Netizens Demand Arrest | Watch

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai continues to be celebrated for his successful films ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ and ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’, both of which starred Kangana Ranaut. Despite the accolades, Rai recently opened up about the challenges he faced during the production of ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’, revealing that his relationship with Kangana evolved over time.

For More: Aanand L Rai Reveals Kangana Ranaut Changed After Tanu Weds Manu And Queen: ‘It Was Difficult’

Malaika Arora, presently dazzling in Paris at the 2024 Olympics, has spilled some tea about her son Arhan’s surprised reaction to her multifaceted career. In a candid chat with Harper’s Bazaar, Malaika revealed that her son’s friends are scratching their heads trying to pin down what exactly she does for a living. According to Malaika, Arhan’s friends are baffled by her ever-changing roles — one minute she was in films, the next she was strutting the runway or lighting up the TV screen. Even for a kid, it seems like Malaika thinks her career is just too complex to untangle.

For More: Malaika Arora Says Son Arhaan’s Friends Are Confused About Her Career: ‘What Exactly I Do For A…’

Mahesh Bhatt, renowned for his films like Aashiqui and Sadak, recently opened up about the early days of his career, sharing memories of his time assisting filmmaker Raj Khosla. In an interview with Radio Nasha, Bhatt fondly recounted how he met Khosla during the final schedule of the film Do Raaste, which starred Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz. The iconic song “Tune Kajal Lagaya Din Mein Raat Hogayi” was being filmed when Bhatt first encountered the legendary director.

For More: Mahesh Bhatt Opens Up on Rajesh Khanna’s Stardom, Credits His Career to Vinod Khanna: ‘Without Him…’

yatamanyu mugshot 2023 11 7f9203925373293b28c59bc745fb612f
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team. From covering breaking news stories to interviewing prominent faces fro…Read More



Source link

