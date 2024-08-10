Mukesh Khanna Urges Ajay Devgn, SRK To Stop Pan Masala Ads; Tamil Actor Ranjith DEFENDS Honour Killing

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, known for his iconic roles in ‘Shaktiman’ and ‘Mahabharat’, has strongly criticized Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn for endorsing pan masala products. In a recent interview, Khanna urged these actors to refrain from promoting pan masala and gambling apps through what he described as misleading surrogate advertisements.

Tamil actor Ranjith known for his work in Tamil and Malayalam films since the early ’90s, made a startling statement defending honour killing. Speaking to the press after a screening of his latest film, Kavundampalayam, in Salem, Tamil Nadu, on August 9, he claimed that ‘caste-based honour killing isn’t violence’.

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai continues to be celebrated for his successful films ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ and ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’, both of which starred Kangana Ranaut. Despite the accolades, Rai recently opened up about the challenges he faced during the production of ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’, revealing that his relationship with Kangana evolved over time.

Malaika Arora, presently dazzling in Paris at the 2024 Olympics, has spilled some tea about her son Arhan’s surprised reaction to her multifaceted career. In a candid chat with Harper’s Bazaar, Malaika revealed that her son’s friends are scratching their heads trying to pin down what exactly she does for a living. According to Malaika, Arhan’s friends are baffled by her ever-changing roles — one minute she was in films, the next she was strutting the runway or lighting up the TV screen. Even for a kid, it seems like Malaika thinks her career is just too complex to untangle.

Mahesh Bhatt, renowned for his films like Aashiqui and Sadak, recently opened up about the early days of his career, sharing memories of his time assisting filmmaker Raj Khosla. In an interview with Radio Nasha, Bhatt fondly recounted how he met Khosla during the final schedule of the film Do Raaste, which starred Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz. The iconic song “Tune Kajal Lagaya Din Mein Raat Hogayi” was being filmed when Bhatt first encountered the legendary director.

