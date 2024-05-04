শনিবার , ৪ মে ২০২৪ | ২১শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Mumbai Indians a very confused team this year: Graeme Smith | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ৪, ২০২৪ ৪:০২ অপরাহ্ণ
1714816930 photo



msid 109837532,imgsize 87430

NEW DELHI: In the current Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, former South Africa cricketer Graeme Smith claimed that the Mumbai Indians (MI) have been a “very confused team” this year.
At the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, MI were defeated by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 24 runs.
Smith described MI’s performance in the 17th IPL season as “disappointing” during his remarks at JioCinema.
“They just been a very confused team this year.It’s been hugely disappointing from one of the mega franchises in this year’s IPL. And, you know, a lot of people will be very, very sore tonight – MI fan base and MI camp,” Smith said.
The veteran cricket player discussed MI captain Hardik Pandya‘s performance and noted that the all-round bowler has had difficulty thus far in the 2024 Indian Premier League. He went on to say that MI appeared “confused” when they were playing KKR.
“Hardik has really struggled. He’s looked a man under pressure that obviously has created a little bit of turmoil in the environment and who knows how it’s affected people. But even their batting lineup, it just looked like they were confused. You know, I think Tilak Varma, Wadhera floating in the middle order. Naman Dhir batting at three tonight they are moving all over the place. They should have had, Tilak at 3, SKY at 4 and Hardik at 5 through the season, David at 6 and then figure out your bowling unit,” he added.
(With ANI inputs)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm fake case adalot
৯৫ বোতল ফেনসিডিলসহ গ্রেফতার ব্যক্তির যাবজ্জীবন
বাংলাদেশ
1714816930 photo
Mumbai Indians a very confused team this year: Graeme Smith | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
untitled design 2024 03 27t170931.937 2024 03 435ae5356ae60187121a05fe2b8b8e75
Nakuul Mehta To Star In Daring Partners With Tamannaah Bhatia And Diana Penty?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Basis Election Team Smart Liakat 02 05 2024
বেসিস সদস্যদের জন্য কল্যাণ তহবিল চালুর লক্ষ্য লিয়াকতের
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1621764987 untitled collage 2

Why Do I Need to Work More? What Do I Have to Prove?

 wm ukr12

ইউক্রেনকে দূরপাল্লার ক্ষেপণাস্ত্র দিলো ফ্রান্স

 wm Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir 1

আমরা লবিস্ট নিয়োগ করেছি— এটা সঠিক না: মির্জা ফখরুল

 wm Teacher Press Club

বেসরকারি শিক্ষকদের ১ দফা দাবি ‘জাতীয়করণ’

 Babul akter feni

বাবুল আক্তারকে পাঠানো হলো ফেনী কারাগারে

 CPB CTG

ভুলনীতি ও দুর্নীতির কারণে বিদ্যুতের দাম বাড়ানো হচ্ছে

 download 8 1

পায়রা বন্দরে ৩০৪ কোটি টাকার রাজস্ব আয়

 wm kader ok obaidul op

বিএনপি সংবিধানকে কলঙ্কিত করেছে: ওবায়দুল কাদের

 Mirza Fakhrul 2

রোজিনার জামিনের রায় ফরমায়েশি: ফখরুল

 IMG 20220712 WA0000

টাঙ্গাইলে সড়ক দুর্ঘটনায় নিহত ২ আহত ২