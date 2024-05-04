Mumbai Indians a very confused team this year: Graeme Smith | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: In the current Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, former South Africa cricketer Graeme Smith claimed that the Mumbai Indians (MI) have been a “very confused team” this year.
At the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, MI were defeated by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 24 runs.
Smith described MI’s performance in the 17th IPL season as “disappointing” during his remarks at JioCinema.
“They just been a very confused team this year.It’s been hugely disappointing from one of the mega franchises in this year’s IPL. And, you know, a lot of people will be very, very sore tonight – MI fan base and MI camp,” Smith said.
The veteran cricket player discussed MI captain Hardik Pandya‘s performance and noted that the all-round bowler has had difficulty thus far in the 2024 Indian Premier League. He went on to say that MI appeared “confused” when they were playing KKR.
“Hardik has really struggled. He’s looked a man under pressure that obviously has created a little bit of turmoil in the environment and who knows how it’s affected people. But even their batting lineup, it just looked like they were confused. You know, I think Tilak Varma, Wadhera floating in the middle order. Naman Dhir batting at three tonight they are moving all over the place. They should have had, Tilak at 3, SKY at 4 and Hardik at 5 through the season, David at 6 and then figure out your bowling unit,” he added.
(With ANI inputs)
