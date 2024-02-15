Mumbai Pet Clinic In Eye Of Storm As Celebs Call For Tough Action After Dog Abuse Incident

A recent video showing two pet clinic staffers in Mumbai physically assaulting a dog went viral. Following the incident, a police complaint was filed on February 13 and two individuals were arrested. The footage has garnered widespread attention, drawing the concern of several celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora and Jacqueline Fernandez, who advocate for tougher legislation to address animal cruelty.

The incident occurred at Vetic Pet Clinic in R Mall, Thane, known for grooming and caring for pets. The video shows a staff member of the clinic hitting a Chow Chow dog several times on its face and back.

Expressing her concern for the dog, Malaika Arora conveyed her anger, stating, “I just hope that poor helpless doggie is okay. I am just so angry. I believe they have got him. Now, authorities, it’s time for action and severe punishment.” She shared a viral video showing the mistreatment of the dog along with her plea to the Chief Minister.

Similarly, actor Riteish Deshmukh expressed his outrage demanding the arrest of the accused. He wrote, “Arrest this criminal. Put him behind bars”.

Sonu Sood responded to the incident on his Instagram story, stating, “Time to arrest these people. Will make sure your shop gets shut”.

Varun Dhawan expressed his gratitude to the Mumbai police on his Instagram story, stating, “Thank you to the Mumbai police for their quick action in this matter. The behaviour shown was shocking. Let the law take its course.”

Likewise, Jui Gadkari also shared her outrage, stating, “This entire incident is shocking. I couldn’t bear to watch the entire video. Please don’t leave your pets unattended in such clinics”.

Soon after the video went viral on social media, Nilesh Bhange, a representative of the animal rights organisation PAWS and others lodged a non-cognizable complaint, an official informed the news agency PTI. It’s reported that police need a magistrate’s order to investigate such complaints.

As per Street Dogs of Bombay, a 3-year-old dog, Tofu is in good health and stable condition. The organisation expressed gratitude to the public and the police for handling the situation.

Street Dogs of Bombay posted a video of the dog on its Instagram page, confirming that the people responsible had been arrested.