বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৫ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২রা ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Mumbai Pet Clinic In Eye Of Storm As Celebs Call For Tough Action After Dog Abuse Incident

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৫, ২০২৪ ৬:৫৬ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 2024 02 15t180637.316 2024 02 4d38ef6f88cb5f71765780b724bd8cb0


Actor Riteish Deshmukh among others demanded the arrest of the accused.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh among others demanded the arrest of the accused.

The incident occurred at Vetic Pet Clinic in R Mall, Thane. The clinic is known for grooming and caring for pets.

A recent video showing two pet clinic staffers in Mumbai physically assaulting a dog went viral. Following the incident, a police complaint was filed on February 13 and two individuals were arrested. The footage has garnered widespread attention, drawing the concern of several celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora and Jacqueline Fernandez, who advocate for tougher legislation to address animal cruelty.

The incident occurred at Vetic Pet Clinic in R Mall, Thane, known for grooming and caring for pets. The video shows a staff member of the clinic hitting a Chow Chow dog several times on its face and back.

Expressing her concern for the dog, Malaika Arora conveyed her anger, stating, “I just hope that poor helpless doggie is okay. I am just so angry. I believe they have got him. Now, authorities, it’s time for action and severe punishment.” She shared a viral video showing the mistreatment of the dog along with her plea to the Chief Minister.

Similarly, actor Riteish Deshmukh expressed his outrage demanding the arrest of the accused. He wrote, “Arrest this criminal. Put him behind bars”.

Sonu Sood responded to the incident on his Instagram story, stating, “Time to arrest these people. Will make sure your shop gets shut”.

Varun Dhawan expressed his gratitude to the Mumbai police on his Instagram story, stating, “Thank you to the Mumbai police for their quick action in this matter. The behaviour shown was shocking. Let the law take its course.”

Likewise, Jui Gadkari also shared her outrage, stating, “This entire incident is shocking. I couldn’t bear to watch the entire video. Please don’t leave your pets unattended in such clinics”.

Soon after the video went viral on social media, Nilesh Bhange, a representative of the animal rights organisation PAWS and others lodged a non-cognizable complaint, an official informed the news agency PTI. It’s reported that police need a magistrate’s order to investigate such complaints.

As per Street Dogs of Bombay, a 3-year-old dog, Tofu is in good health and stable condition. The organisation expressed gratitude to the public and the police for handling the situation.

Street Dogs of Bombay posted a video of the dog on its Instagram page, confirming that the people responsible had been arrested.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

‘পণ্য সরবরাহে সংকট সৃষ্টি করলে মিলের গেইট বন্ধ হয়ে যাবে’
‘পণ্য সরবরাহে সংকট সৃষ্টি করলে মিলের গেইট বন্ধ হয়ে যাবে’
বাংলাদেশ
1708001936 photo
Ravindra Jadeja becomes only third Indian to achieve a rare double | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
untitled design 2024 02 15t180637.316 2024 02 4d38ef6f88cb5f71765780b724bd8cb0
Mumbai Pet Clinic In Eye Of Storm As Celebs Call For Tough Action After Dog Abuse Incident
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240215 WA0002
টাঙ্গাইলে গৃহায়ন তহবিলের তালিকাভুক্ত এনজিও প্রতিনিধি ও সুবিধাভোগীদের নিয়ে মতবিনিময়
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
xiaomi indpendence day sale

৪ হাজার টাকা সস্তায় পাওয়া যাচ্ছে Redmi-র এই দুর্দান্ত ল্যাপটপ- xiaomi independence day sale is live and users can get redmibook 15 pro at a huge discount know how aaaq – News18 Bangla

 wm Vikarunnisa Principal 17 November 2021

ভিকারুননিসার অধ্যক্ষের পদত্যাগ দাবি অভিভাবকদের

 IMG 20230308 WA0003

আন্তর্জাতিক নারী দিবস উপলক্ষে র‌্যালী আলোচনা সভা ও সাংস্কৃতিক অনুষ্ঠান

 received 1811929522597029

মা আমার শ্রেষ্ঠ উপহার

 Screenshot 2022 02 15 163443 6

এক নজরে দেখে নিন, টু-ইন-ওয়ান ল্যাপটপের জন্য কয়েকটি গুরুত্বপূর্ণ অ্যাপ

 metafv

মেটার ১১ হাজার কর্মী চাকরিচ্যুত

 received 725757788901122

আনোয়ারা ফিজিওথেরাপি সেন্টারের উদ্বোধন

 Jio

এবার টিভির মাধ্যমে ভিডিও কল করতে পারবেন Jio ব্যবহারকারীরা

 received 357249383017901

বঙ্গোপসাগরে গুলিবিদ্ধ হয়ে জেলে নিহত

 ranahc dscksc sdcmdsch qwr

দখলদার-লুটেরার স্থান ফরিদপুরে হবে না: আব্দুর রহমান