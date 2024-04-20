শনিবার , ২০ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ৭ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Mumtaz Poses With Fawad Khan, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan As She Attends Party in Pakistan, Photos Go Viral

mumtaz poses with rahat fatehi ali khan and fawad khan 2024 04 3e5f0eba46a16c04bdb7a30c194c9c7d


Mumtaz poses with Rahat Fatehi Ali Khan and Fawad Khan.

Mumtaz poses with Rahat Fatehi Ali Khan and Fawad Khan.

Veteran actor Mumtaz visited Pakistan this month. Photos of her posing with Fawad Khan, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Ghulam Ali surfaced on social media.

Veteran actor Mumtaz on Friday took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures and videos with Pakistani artistes Fawad Khan, Ghulam Ali and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, among others. Mumtaz is currently in Pakistan and has been sharing glimpses of her visit through social media.

In one of the pictures, Mumtaz and Fawad were seen chatting while sitting on a sofa. The duo also posed together for a photo. While she wears a black top and maroon pants, Fawad is seen in a black kurta-pyjama, with a navy blue shawl draped over his shoulders. In the other picture, she is seen posing with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan while placing her hand on his shoulder.

In a video shared by Mumtaz earlier, legendary Pakistani singer Ghulam Ali can be seen playing the harmonium and singing a ghazal, as Mumtaz and a few others sit in awe around him. Earlier, Mumtaz had also shared videos of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan singing on the stage.

Recently, Mumtaz has been in news for criticising her fellow actress Zeenat Aman for latter’s pro stance on live-in relationships before marriage. Mumtaz had said in an interview with Zoom, “Zeenat should be careful with what she is advising. She has all of a sudden come into this huge social media popularity, and I can understand her excitement about sounding like a cool aunty. But giving advice that is counter to our moral values is not the solution to increasing your following.”

She further remarked, “Aap Zeenat ko hi le lo misaal ke taur par (Take Zeenat for example)… She knew Mazhar Khan for years before marrying him. Her marriage was a living hell. She should be the last person doling out advice on relationships.”

Zeenat, who married Mazhar in 1985 and remained his wife until his death in 1998, shared in a 1999 appearance on ‘Rendezvous with Simi Garewal’ her realization of a misstep in her marital decision early on, and her subsequent efforts over 12 years to salvage the marriage, which lacked any moments of happiness.

