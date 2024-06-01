Munawar Faruqui Enjoys Honeymoon With 2nd Wife Mehzabeen In Lonavala? Viral Photo Grabs Attention

Days after getting married to Mehzabeen Coatwala, Munawar Faruqui reportedly vacationing in Lonavala. Recently, Mehzabeen shared a photo on her Instagram in which she was seen posing in a gorgeous black outfit. However, what caught everyone’s attention was something else.

Soon after the photo was shared, netizens spotted a black Range Rover in the background. Reportedly, the car belongs to Munawar Faruqui. While there is no confirmation if Munawar and Mehzabeen are vacationing together, a report by Siasat claims that the two are currently enjoying a serene getaway at a resort in Lonavala.

Is Munawar Faruqui Married To Mehzabeen Coatwala?

Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala reportedly tied the knot on May 26, 2024. Reportedly, it was a close-knit affair which was attended by only their family members. Earlier this week, the first photos of the couple surfaced on social media in which they were seen cutting a cake together. Munawar sported a white shirt with brown pants. On the other hand, Mehzabeen looked prettiest in a purple sharara suit. It was said that the picture was from their secret wedding.

What Do We Know About Munawar Faruqui’s First Wedding?

Munawar Faruqui was previously married to Jasmine, with whom he also has a six-year-old son named Mikael. The comedian first opened up about his son in Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp. Last year, Munawar also talked about his son with Mannara Chopra while they were in the Bigg Boss 17 house.

“I have been with someone for the past two years. I was in a marriage in 2017 and in 2020 we got separated. Last year our divorce was finalised. Amid all this, the best thing about my life is my son. He is 5 years old and stays with me,” he said.

“He is my fan, he knows all my songs and watches my music videos. He sees everything that I post and now he will stay with me My ex-wife got married so now my son will stay with me only. In the past 4-5 months, I got so close to him that there is no limit to that affection. He is very smart,” Faruqui added.

Reportedly, Mehzabeen is also a divorcee and has a 10-year-old daughter from her previous marriage.