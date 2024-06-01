শনিবার , ১ জুন ২০২৪ | ১৮ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Munawar Faruqui Enjoys Honeymoon With 2nd Wife Mehzabeen In Lonavala? Viral Photo Grabs Attention

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ১, ২০২৪ ৯:২২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
munawar faruqui mehzabeen 2 2024 06 1c4151b40081b32498d5b088aab123bd


Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen reportedly met a few months ago via Hina Khan.

Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen reportedly met a few months ago via Hina Khan.

Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala reportedly tied the knot on May 26, 2024. It was a close-knit affair which was attended by only their family members.

Days after getting married to Mehzabeen Coatwala, Munawar Faruqui reportedly vacationing in Lonavala. Recently, Mehzabeen shared a photo on her Instagram in which she was seen posing in a gorgeous black outfit. However, what caught everyone’s attention was something else.

Soon after the photo was shared, netizens spotted a black Range Rover in the background. Reportedly, the car belongs to Munawar Faruqui. While there is no confirmation if Munawar and Mehzabeen are vacationing together, a report by Siasat claims that the two are currently enjoying a serene getaway at a resort in Lonavala.

Is Munawar Faruqui Married To Mehzabeen Coatwala?

Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala reportedly tied the knot on May 26, 2024. Reportedly, it was a close-knit affair which was attended by only their family members. Earlier this week, the first photos of the couple surfaced on social media in which they were seen cutting a cake together. Munawar sported a white shirt with brown pants. On the other hand, Mehzabeen looked prettiest in a purple sharara suit. It was said that the picture was from their secret wedding.

What Do We Know About Munawar Faruqui’s First Wedding? 

Munawar Faruqui was previously married to Jasmine, with whom he also has a six-year-old son named Mikael. The comedian first opened up about his son in Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp. Last year, Munawar also talked about his son with Mannara Chopra while they were in the Bigg Boss 17 house.

“I have been with someone for the past two years. I was in a marriage in 2017 and in 2020 we got separated. Last year our divorce was finalised. Amid all this, the best thing about my life is my son. He is 5 years old and stays with me,” he said.

“He is my fan, he knows all my songs and watches my music videos. He sees everything that I post and now he will stay with me My ex-wife got married so now my son will stay with me only. In the past 4-5 months, I got so close to him that there is no limit to that affection. He is very smart,” Faruqui added.

Reportedly, Mehzabeen is also a divorcee and has a 10-year-old daughter from her previous marriage.

chirag mugshot 2023 11 497616095485420c6efb4b620d94357d scaled
Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal works as a Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuseRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Halisohor Thana
চট্টগ্রামে নর্দমার ভেতর থেকে যুবকের লাশ উদ্ধার
বাংলাদেশ
1717212366 photo
Watch: Bet you have never seen this before in cricket at any level | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
munawar faruqui mehzabeen 2 2024 06 1c4151b40081b32498d5b088aab123bd
Munawar Faruqui Enjoys Honeymoon With 2nd Wife Mehzabeen In Lonavala? Viral Photo Grabs Attention
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
indiaelection1
ভারতে লোকসভা নির্বাচনের শেষ ধাপের ভোটগ্রহণ চলছে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1646910621 photo

PV Sindhu bows out of German Open | Badminton News

 20210603 125710

[১] করোনায় ওমানে রাউজানের দু’প্রবাসী ভাইয়ের মৃত্যু

 laptop call

tech tips android-smartphone-users-can-also-receive-calls-in-laptops-and-pcs-follow-these-steps | অ্যান্ড্রয়েড ফোনের কলও রিসিভ করা যাবে ল্যাপটপ এবং কম্পিউটারে; জেনে নিন পদ্ধতি – News18 Bangla

 sonali paper

ফয়েল পেপার বক্স উৎপাদন শুরু করলো সোনালী পেপার – Corporate Sangbad

 wm fumiokishida1

জাপানের প্রধানমন্ত্রীসহ ৬৩ জনের উপর রাশিয়ার নিষেধাজ্ঞা

 Nilphamari Conducted workshops on employment

দেশে এসইআইপি প্রকল্পে প্রশিক্ষণ নিয়ে দক্ষ হয়েছেন আট লাখ যুবক

 WhatsApp Image 2023 10 26 at 11.52.56

Knowledge Story: ৯৯% মানুষই প্রশ্ন শুনে হোঁচট খাচ্ছেন! বলুন তো রুটিকে ইংরেজিতে কী বলে?

 laptop

tech tips: how to take google chrome screenshot on windows laptop

 windows 11

Microsoft offers some key advice for foiling ransomware attacks in Windows 11 know step by step – News18 Bangla

 seller

বিক্রেতা শূণ্য ৭ কোম্পানির শেয়ার – Corporate Sangbad