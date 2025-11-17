Munawar Faruqui Gets A Sweet Surprise From Paparazzi At Airport For This Reason | Television News

সোমবার, ১৭ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৭:৪৫ অপরাহ্ন
  আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১৭ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Last Updated:

During the paparazzi interaction, a photographer took the opportunity to ask Munawar Faruqui about First Copy Season 3.

Munawar Faruqui was last seen in First Copy Season 2. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Munawar Faruqui’s warm and friendly bond with the paparazzi was on full display at the airport recently. In a delightful surprise, the photographers presented him with a cake to celebrate the release of Munawar’s First Copy Season 2.

In the video, the stand-up comedian couldn’t hide his excitement, beaming from ear to ear as he attempted to open the cake box. While he was doing so, Faruqui was asked by one of the photographers, “Season 3 kab aa raha hai?” To this, the Bigg Boss 17 winner replied, “Bus likhenge.” When he couldn’t find the knife to cut the cake, the paparazzi quickly stepped in to help, pointing out that it was already tucked on the top of the cake box. Munawar smiled and cut the cake as everyone congratulated the Pati, Patni, Aur Panga host.

Munawar Faruqui’s Gratitude Post

Not just the paparazzi, but fans across the country are crazy about Munawar Faruqui too. Recently, he expressed his gratitude to them in a sweet post, thanking everyone for their love and support. He wrote, “I feel blessed every night when I go to bed or I wake up in the morning, I feel grateful every time I see my family eat. Laugh. Proud. Happy. I feel confident every time when you’ll support me at my best or worst.”

He also acknowledges that life comes with setbacks and challenges that aren’t always meant for the internet. Munawar also emphasised in his post that he rises stronger after every fall, crediting the audience for making it possible, and promised to make his fans proud every day. He concluded his post with, “Thank you for believing in me and making me stand here in life. Working hard is the only thing I know since my senses. Love N Thanks.”

About First Copy season 2

Munawar made his acting debut with First Copy and returned with season 2 of the series. The second season is set in the early 2000s and revolves around Faruqui’s character who is struggling to maintain control over his piracy empire. It is currently streaming on Amazon MX player.

First Published:

November 17, 2025, 18:01 IST

News movies television Munawar Faruqui Gets A Sweet Surprise From Paparazzi At Airport For This Reason
