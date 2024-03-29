Munawar Faruqui Poses With Salman Khan’s Nephew in 1st Appearance After Detention, Reacts to Elvish’s Post

Munawar Faruqui on Thursday made his first public appearance following his detention and subsequent release by the Mumbai Police. The Bigg Boss 17 winner was among 14 people detained during a raid at a hookah parlour in Mumbai on Wednesday. However, the stand-up comedian was later released by the Mumbai police. A day after his release, Munawar arrived in style at ‘Patna Shukla’ screening, where he posed with Salman Khan’s nephew Arhaan Khan on the red carpet.

Munawar was also asked about Elvish Yadav’s cryptic post on the red carpet. “Elvish bhai ka tweet dekha?” A paparazzo asked the stand-up comedian. To which, he simply made a thumbs up gesture and left. On Wednesday, Elvish shared a cryptic post on X (previously known as Twitter), poking fun at Munawar.

“Bigg Boss Jeetne Ke Baad Sabka Bura Time Shuru Hojaata Hai Kya,” Elvish Yadav shared. Coincidentally, Elvish was also a winner of a Bigg Boss spin-off show. He had won the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. To his misfortune, his life also took a drastic turn after he was named in a snake venom case and was arrested earlier this month. He is currently out on bail.

Everyone detained, including Munawar, was reportedly booked under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act along with IPC sections 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others).

The raid took place in Mumbai’s Bora Bazar. “During the raid, the police found stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and others smoking hookahs at the joint. We also have a video of their act. We detained Faruqui and others, but they were later allowed to go as the sections slapped against them were bailable,” a senior police official told news agency PTI.