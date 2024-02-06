মঙ্গলবার , ৬ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২৩শে মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Musheer Khan’s Unwavering Commitment to U-19 World Cup Glory | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ৬, ২০২৪ ১০:২৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1707193400 photo



msid 107444725,imgsize 30038

NEW DELHI: As Team India gears up for the U-19 World Cup semi-final clash against South Africa, prolific batter Musheer Khan has emphasized that personal achievements won’t bring satisfaction unless the team secures the ultimate prize.
“I am happy with my performances but I won’t be satisfied until we win the World Cup. As far as being the highest run-getter, I don’t really want to think about it,” stated the 18-year-old talent, expressing his unwavering commitment to the team’s success, as reported by ICC.

Khan emphasized that the team’s primary goal since the beginning of the tournament has been winning the World Cup. He credited his learnings from elder brother Sarfaraz Khan, highlighting the importance of a winning mentality and building innings strategically.

“Since we started playing the tournament, it was only about winning the World Cup and that’s what we are focusing on. I only want to do well for the team and take the results as they come. I have learned a lot from Sarfaraz – right from how he bats to how he is always thinking about winning the game for his team to how he builds his innings,” Khan added.
Drawing inspiration from his brother Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer shared the advice he received before the tournament, emphasizing the pride associated with representing India on the cricket field.
“The first thing he told me [before the U19 World Cup] was that there is no bigger pride than playing for India. He told me to enjoy myself on the field and whenever I get a chance – be it with the bat or ball – you have to pull the team up in any situation and win the game,” Musheer revealed.
As they face South Africa in the semi-final, Musheer Khan’s commitment reflects India’s determination to clinch the coveted title once again.
(With inputs from ANI)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Metrro Rail
প্রায় ২ ঘণ্টা পর মেট্রোরেল চালু
বাংলাদেশ
1707193400 photo
Musheer Khan’s Unwavering Commitment to U-19 World Cup Glory | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
untitled design 21 2024 01 5115717fb9724293b80421b7a1797dfb
Sandeep Reddy Vanga Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor’s Best Actor Award For Animal: ‘Pehle Hi Pata…’ | Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Nodvi shalok
ইউপি কার্যালয়ে ঢুকে নদভীর শ্যালককে মারধর
বাংলাদেশ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Mehjabin

কদমতলীতে এক পরিবারের তিনজনকে হত্যা: মেয়ে-জামাতার বিরুদ্ধে মামলা – Corporate Sangbad

 wm kashmir11

কাশ্মিরে গোলাগুলিতে ৫ সেনা নিহত

 1595932989 sasikala new

VK Sasikala Hints at Return to Politics in Viral Audio, Promises to ‘Sort Out’ AIADMK

 wm Home minister 1

হঠাৎ হাটহাজারী মাদরাসা ঘুরে গেলেন স্বরাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

 1631070464 photo

India vs England: Rohit Sharma seeks a higher plane | Cricket News

 anisul huque

[১] টরন্টোয় লেখক আড্ডায় আনিসুল হক: নতুন প্রজন্ম নিয়ে প্রচণ্ড আশাবাদী  

 IMG 20240127 WA0008

ভূমিহীন সেজে বন্দোবস্ত নিয়েবাড়ি দখলের চেষ্টা, মামলা দিয়ে হয়রানি

 wm 5555555555

এইচএসসি পরীক্ষার্থীদের ২ সপ্তাহের অ্যাসাইনমেন্ট প্রকাশ

 pujo theme 2022 1

Durga Puja 2022 | পুজোতে শাড়ি অবশ্যই হতে হবে নজরকাড়া, দেখুন মোনোরির কালেকশন | life-style

 Hair care 22

Hair Care: বাড়িতেই বানান অসাধারণ হেয়ার কন্ডিশনার! ১ সপ্তাহ পরে চুলের গ্লেজ দেখে নিজেই চমকে যাবেন