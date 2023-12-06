Mushfiqur Rahim dismissed for obstructing the field in Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test | Cricket News

WATCH THE DISMISSAL HERE:

NEW DELHI: In the second Test match against New Zealand on Wednesday in Dhaka , Mushfiqur Rahim of Bangladesh became just the second batsman in Test history to be dismissed for obstructing the field .Mushfiqur, who was defending against Kyle Jamieson in the 41st over when he pushed the ball away with his gloves, faced an appeal from New Zealand.The on-field umpires asked for a check, and television umpire Ahsan Raza called Mushfiqur out for 35.

The only other batsman to be dismissed in a Test match at the Oval against South Africa in 1951 was Leonard Hutton of England for blocking the field.

After the rules governing cricket were changed in 2017, seven more Test players received dismissals for handling the ball , an equally unusual dismissal that was combined with “obstructing the field” dismissals.

(With AFP inputs)