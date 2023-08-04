Music Composer S Thaman Trolled For This Song From Ram Pothineni-starrer Skanda

Ram Pothineni, who primarily works in Telugu films, was last seen in the movie The Warriorr. He is all set for his next release, Skanda: The Attacker which is expected to hit theatres on September 15. The makers of the film have released the first song, Nee Chuttu Chuttu composed by S Thaman, with lyrics written by Raghuram.

The song is going viral on social media and has received 6.7 million views. The dance moves of Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela in the clip are mesmerising and fans are loving the energy and energetic choreography by Prem Rakshith. However, some viewers have trolled the song, claiming it is a copy of Jr NTR’s song Swapna Sundari from the movie Jai Lava Kusa or reminiscent of the song Charuseela from Mahesh Babu’s Srimanthudu.

Some even drew comparisons to the style of Michael Jackson. S Thaman has faced criticism for not singing the song with enough energy and for allegedly composing a copy instead of a new creation. He has been subjected to trolling for his compositions in the past as well.

The regular updates on the film are raising excitement among the public and the makers are anticipating a hit based on the love received so far. The title look of Skanda released last month has been well-received with 10 million views.

Skanda: The Attacker is directed by Boyapati Srinu, with the plot written by M Rathnam. The movie is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi and Pawan Kumar under Zed Studios and Srinivasaa Silver Screen production companies. Santosh Detake handled the cinematography. This action drama film will be released in five languages worldwide including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.