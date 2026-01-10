Muzaffar Ali Says ‘Losing That Beauty is Terrible’ As He Donates Rare Anjuman Print To NFDC–NFAI | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 10, 2026, 13:33 IST

Muzaffar Ali donates a 35mm print of Anjuman to NFDC–NFAI, preserving the acclaimed 1986 Lucknow-set film starring Shabana Azmi.



Filmmaker Muzaffar Ali has added a rare treasure to India’s cinematic archives by donating a 35mm print of his acclaimed 1986 film Anjuman to the National Film Development Corporation–National Film Archive of India (NFDC–NFAI). The donation is part of ongoing efforts to preserve India’s rich film heritage and ensure that iconic works remain accessible for future generations.

The print was formally handed over to Shri Prakash Magdum, Managing Director of NFDC, in New Delhi. Anjuman, which was officially selected for the Indian Panorama in 1986, was also screened at the Vancouver and Tehran Film Festivals. Shot extensively in the historic streets of Lucknow, the film featured cinematography by Ishan Arya. Despite its international recognition, Anjuman did not see a widespread theatrical release, making this preservation effort particularly significant.

Reflecting on the donation, Ali said, “Anjuman was one of the steps that followed Gaman, Aagaman, and Umrao Jaan. I believe the work undertaken by NFDC–NFAI under the National Film Heritage Mission is extremely valuable for the film world—especially for filmmakers. The celluloid medium is very fragile. When the image starts fading, it is heartbreaking, because every frame is crafted with great care for colour and design. Losing that beauty to time is terrible.”

He added, “When I donate my film reels, I see a future—not just for the film, but for the many eager eyes who would like to experience the beauty of Anjuman. For me, Anjuman is an exquisitely coloured and crafted cinematic document, and losing it would be a terrible thing. It is a relief to know that these films can find a future—that they can be restored by the NFDC–National Film Archive of India. The least I could do was to work with the Archive and offer my print.”

Shri Prakash Magdum highlighted the importance of preserving India’s film heritage, noting that the National Film Heritage Mission is a major initiative in this regard. “We thank Shri Ali for donating a copy of Anjuman for preservation and appeal to all stakeholders in the film industry to contribute by depositing films and film-related material,” he said.

Anjuman remains a landmark in Indian cinema for its artistic achievements. Lead actress Shabana Azmi performed her own playback songs under Khayyam’s music, with lyrics by Shahryar and the late Faiz Ahmed Faiz. The film sensitively portrays the lives of women engaged in Lucknow’s chikankari craft, highlighting the socio-economic challenges faced by artisans despite the finesse of their work.

