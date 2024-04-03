‘My aim is to play for India’: Mayank Yadav’s ultimate dream | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Two matches and two Player of the Match awards, Mayank Yadav could not have asked for a better start to his IPL career. The young pace sensation now harbours a dream of representing the Indian cricket team in the future.Mayank fashioned Lucknow Super Giants ‘ 28-run victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru with scorching spell of 3/14 in just 4 overs. He also bettered his own record of 155.8 KMPH for the fastest ball of this season, unleashing a 156.7 KMPH delivery against RCB.Mayank expressed that beyond winning the Player of the Match award, he finds joy in the fact that his bowling prowess played a pivotal role in Lucknow Super Giants’ victory.”I feel very good, winning two POTM awards, but I am happier that we won both the matches. My aim is to play for India as much as possible. So I feel this is just the start and my main goal is what I am focussed on.I think to bowl at this speed, a lot of things are important. Diet, sleep, training. If you bowl fast, you have to be perfect in a lot of things. So right now I focus a lot on my diet and recovery,” he said.

Talking about the match, Lucknow rode on Quinton De Kock ‘s 56-ball 81 and an unbeaten 40 by Nicholas Pooran to post 181-5 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB were bowled out for 153 and suffered their third loss in four matches this season. Lucknow won their second straight match after an opening defeat.

Also Read: IPL Organic Cap