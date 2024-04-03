বুধবার , ৩ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ২০শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
'My aim is to play for India': Mayank Yadav's ultimate dream | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Two matches and two Player of the Match awards, Mayank Yadav could not have asked for a better start to his IPL career. The young pace sensation now harbours a dream of representing the Indian cricket team in the future.
Mayank fashioned Lucknow Super Giants‘ 28-run victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru with scorching spell of 3/14 in just 4 overs. He also bettered his own record of 155.8 KMPH for the fastest ball of this season, unleashing a 156.7 KMPH delivery against RCB.
Mayank expressed that beyond winning the Player of the Match award, he finds joy in the fact that his bowling prowess played a pivotal role in Lucknow Super Giants’ victory.”I feel very good, winning two POTM awards, but I am happier that we won both the matches. My aim is to play for India as much as possible. So I feel this is just the start and my main goal is what I am focussed on.
I think to bowl at this speed, a lot of things are important. Diet, sleep, training. If you bowl fast, you have to be perfect in a lot of things. So right now I focus a lot on my diet and recovery,” he said.

Talking about the match, Lucknow rode on Quinton De Kock‘s 56-ball 81 and an unbeaten 40 by Nicholas Pooran to post 181-5 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
RCB were bowled out for 153 and suffered their third loss in four matches this season. Lucknow won their second straight match after an opening defeat.
