Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding LIVE Updates: Muhurat Time Revealed, Samanta Sends Love

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Ceremony Live Updates: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are ready to get married today. The couple announced their engagement in August. Their wedding will take place on Wednesday night, December 4, in Hyderabad. This is Naga Chaitanya’s second wedding. Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are getting married at the iconic Annapurna Studios in a grand yet intimate ceremony. The couple has a star-studded guest list. As per sources, Nagarjuna and the family has invited the biggest of stars from the Telugu film industry. These include Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, PV Sindhu, Nayanthara, Akkineni and Daggubati families, NTR, Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, and Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar.

