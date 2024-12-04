বুধবার , ৪ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৪ | ১৯শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding LIVE Updates: Muhurat Time Revealed, Samanta Sends Love

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ৪, ২০২৪ ১০:৫৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding LIVE Updates: Muhurat Time Revealed, Samanta Sends Love



naga chaitanya sobhita dhulipala wedding live 2024 12 da1508962b2118629fb07a1209afecd6

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Ceremony Live Updates: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are ready to get married today. The couple announced their engagement in August. Their wedding will take place on Wednesday night, December 4, in Hyderabad. This is Naga Chaitanya’s second wedding. Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are getting married at the iconic Annapurna Studios in a grand yet intimate ceremony. The couple has a star-studded guest list. As per sources, Nagarjuna and the family has invited the biggest of stars from the Telugu film industry. These include Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, PV Sindhu, Nayanthara, Akkineni and Daggubati families, NTR, Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, and Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar.

Stay tuned for all the live updates from Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding ceremony here.



Source link

