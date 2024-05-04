শনিবার , ৪ মে ২০২৪ | ২১শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Nakuul Mehta To Star In Daring Partners With Tamannaah Bhatia And Diana Penty?

Nakuul Mehta was last seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nakuul Mehta will begin shooting in May for Karan Johar’s Daring Partners.

Karan Johar’s upcoming production Daring Partners was announced earlier this year. The web series starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty, and Jaaved Jaaferi promises to be an adventure ride. To add to the buzz, the production house, Dharmatic Entertainment has cast popular TV actor Nakuul Mehta as the lead opposite Diana Penty in Daring Partners.

According to a report by India Today, Nakuul Mehta will begin shooting in May. The plot of the series revolves around two best friends who embark on a journey as business partners to develop an alcohol startup. Reportedly, Nakuul’s character is expected to play an important role in bringing the plot together, and his pairing with Diana Penty could be an interesting aspect.

Nakuul Mehta made his television debut in 2012 with the daily soap Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara. Later, he was part of several successful TV shows like Ishqbaaaz, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. However, Daring Partners would not be the actor’s first OTT project. He made his web debut in 2016 with I Don’t Watch TV and then appeared in the series Never Kiss Your Best Friend.

Meanwhile, Daring Partners will be directed by Archit Kumar and Nishant Naik. It is written by Nandini Gupta, Mithun Gangopadhyay and Aarsh Vora. Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty and Prime Video had together announced the project in March with a picture of the team. The caption presented a synopsis of the storyline, “Two best-friends embark on a daring journey as partners in an alcohol start-up.The series unfolds their audacious journey, where they challenge norms, bend rules and ‘craft’ their destiny within a male-dominated industry.” Sharing about the project, Tamannaah said, “[The series] is so beautifully written. [The characters] are such deliciously meaty parts to play,” as quoted by Bollywood Hungama. She added that the show is about two strong, fierce women in power, “who’re going to be fun to watch.”

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia has some noteworthy projects. She recently announced Odela 2. She will also appear in Vedaa starring John Abraham, and the Tamil film Aranmanai 4. On the other hand, Diana Penty was last seen in the films Selfiee, starring Emraam Hashmi and Akshay Kumar, and Bloody Daddy.

