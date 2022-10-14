শুক্রবার , ১৪ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ২৯শে আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

NamJin Shippers Elated as Namjoon Does a ‘Husband Reveal’ With Jin on Instagram

অক্টোবর ১৪, ২০২২ ৫:২৫ অপরাহ্ণ
rm jin


NamJin (friendship pairing between BTS’ Kim Namjoon and Jin) shippers had a field day yesterday as BTS’ leader uploaded a very ‘domestic’ photo with the eldest member. Yesterday also marked member Park Jimin’s birthday, who the ARMYs jokingly call the President of the NamJin club. Besides sharing a birthday post for Jimin, RM also dropped a mirror selca with Jin where he can be seen brushing his teeth and the latter is seen washing his face. This photo was enough for ARMYs to lose their calm as they took to Twitter to share their views.

One user wrote, “ANOTHER HUSBAND REVEAL TODAY 😭😭😭 and that too by MY PARENTS YA 😭😭😭 NAMJINNNNNN #NAMJIN #JIN #NAMJOON” while another fan wrote, “WHAT IS THIS HUSBAND REVEAL NAMJIN.” One ARMY also joked, “Jimin aka the official Namjin’s club president asked them “if you rlly love me hyungie pls upload a content of you two sharing a daily activity cutely”

Take a look at the reactions:

Meanwhile, BTS consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jungkook has been nominated in two categories for the American Music Awards- Favorite Pop Duo or Group and Favorite K-pop Artist. Ever since BTS was nominated for the Favorite Pop Duo or Group category in 2019, they had been winning the award consecutively for three years. They are already the first and only K-Pop group to win the award.

On the other hand, the band will hold a concert on October 15, titled BTS Yet to Come in Busan for the 2030 Busan World Expo. It will be a free-of-charge concert.

