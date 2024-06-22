Nana Patekar Recalls Serving The Country During Kargil War: ‘Itna Toh Kar Sakte Hai Desh Ke Liye’

Veteran actor Nana Patekar recently shared a little-known chapter of his life, revealing his involvement in the Kargil War. Best known for his compelling portrayal of Major Pratap Chauhan in the 1991 film ‘Prahaar,’ Patekar’s connection with the Indian Army extends far beyond his on-screen roles.

During an interview with The Lallantop, Patekar recounted his experience at the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan. “Eventually I was a member of the Quick Reaction Team. It is one of the most elite forces. Itna sa toh kuch hum kar sakte hai desh ke liye (At least we can do this for the country),” he remarked in the episode promo.

In an India Today report from August 1999, it was revealed that seasoned actor Nana Patekar, spent over two weeks living alongside soldiers during the Kargil War. Moving from post to post, Patekar served as an inspiring figure for the troops, acting as an “unofficial cheerleader of sorts.”

The report also highlighted Patekar’s intense training with the Maratha Light Infantry for his 1991 film ‘Prahaar,’ which he also directed. His dedication to his role extended beyond the screen, showcasing his genuine respect and admiration for the armed forces. Reflecting on his time in Kargil, Patekar expressed, “Our greatest weapon is not the Bofors, nor the AK, but our jawans.”

In the recent interview promo, Nana Patekar was questioned about his potential interest in joining a political party. His response highlighted his straightforward nature, stating, “I can’t be a part of it, because I am blunt, I say what I want to. Even this time I was asked but if I call the party chief crazy, he might oust me from the party.”

On the professional front, the actor was part of Vivek Agnihotri’s thought-provoking drama ‘The Vaccine War’ last year, where he delivered a compelling performance. Additionally, he graced the Marathi film industry with his presence in ‘Ole Aale’, a movie that resonated well with audiences and performed impressively at the box office.