Nani Condemns Konda Surekha’s Comments on Samantha’s Divorce: ‘Disgusting to See Politicians…’

Telugu star Nani has taken a strong stand against Telangana minister Konda Surekha’s controversial remarks linking Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce to political motives. The minister had claimed that BRS leader KT Rama Rao (KTR) played a role in the couple’s separation, stirring up a storm.

Taking to his official X account, Nani expressed his outrage, saying, “Disgusting to see politicians thinking they can get away with talking any kind of nonsense. When your words can be so irresponsible, it’s stupid of us to expect that you will have any responsibility for your people.” He emphasized that such behavior reflects poorly on society and added, “It’s not just about actors or cinema. This is not about any political party. It is not okay for someone in such a respectable position to talk such utter baseless rubbish in front of the media and think that it is okay.”

Konda Surekha’s Allegations

Konda Surekha had alleged that KT Rama Rao demanded that Samantha be sent to him in exchange for sparing Nagarjuna’s N-Convention Centre from demolition. According to Surekha, when Samantha refused, it led to the collapse of her marriage with Naga Chaitanya.

The N-Convention Centre, owned by Nagarjuna, was partially demolished in August by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) for encroaching on lake buffer zones. Although Nagarjuna obtained a stay order from the High Court later that day, Surekha’s remarks have drawn attention for all the wrong reasons.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s Reactions

Samantha responded on social media, addressing Surekha’s remarks directly. “Konda Surekha Garu, I am proud of what this journey turned me into—please don’t trivialise it. I hope you realise that your words carry significant weight as a minister. I implore you to be responsible and respectful of individuals’ privacy.”

She further clarified that her divorce was a personal, mutual decision and urged politicians to refrain from speculating. “Could you please keep my name out of political battles? I have always remained non-political and wish to continue doing so,” she concluded.

Naga Chaitanya also responded sharply, calling the allegations “false, ridiculous, and unacceptable.” He added, “Women deserve to be supported and respected. Exploiting personal life decisions of celebrities for media attention is shameful.”