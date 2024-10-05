শনিবার , ৫ অক্টোবর ২০২৪ | ২১শে আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Natasa Stankovic Announced First Project Post-Separation; Mamitha Baiju Shares BTS Photo With Thalapathy Vijay

Natasa Stankovic Announced First Project Post-Separation; Mamitha Baiju Shares BTS Photo With Thalapathy Vijay


Natasa Stankovic revealed the first look of her new music video Tere Krke on Instagram, her first project post-separation from Hardik Pandya. Meanwhile, Mamitha Baiju shared a behind-the-scenes photo with Thalapathy Vijay from their upcoming film.

Natasa Stankovic revealed the first look of her new music video Tere Krke on Instagram, her first project post-separation from Hardik Pandya. Meanwhile, Mamitha Baiju shared a behind-the-scenes photo with Thalapathy Vijay from their upcoming film.

Natasa Stankovic recently revealed the first look of her upcoming music video Tere Krke on Instagram, marking her first project following her separation from Hardik Pandya. In other news, Mamitha Baiju shared an exciting behind-the-scenes photo with Thalapathy Vijay from the sets of their upcoming film.

Months after her separation from India cricketer Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic is ready to let go of the past and move forward, with her major focus being on her professional career. The Serbian model went back to her homeland following her separation four years after the marriage. However, upon returning to India, Natasa filmed her first project. On Saturday, Natasa took to her Instagram account to unveil the first look of her upcoming music video, Tere Krke, alongside singer Preet Inder.

For More: Natasa Stankovic Announces Her First Project After Separation, Hardik Pandya’s Brother Krunal Reacts

Thalapathy Vijay’s decision to quit acting to concentrate on his political career has undeniably disappointed his die-hard fans. One of his many fans who were disheartened was Malayalam actress Mamitha Baiju. During a promotional event of her last release, Premalu, she expressed regret at not being able to share screen space with Vijay and had acknowledged being a fan of him since Ghilli. The interview had gone widely viral. And that is probably why the makers of Vijay’s last film have roped in Mamitha to play a pivotal role in the film.

For More: ‘A Moment’: Mamitha Baiju Shares Photo With Thalapathy Vijay From The Sets Of Their Next

Actor Shivaji Satam, best known for portraying ACP Pradyuman in CID, recently reflected on a heartfelt moment with Sanjay Dutt during a challenging chapter in Dutt’s life. Facing accusations tied to the 1993 Mumbai blasts, Dutt confided in Satam while juggling exhausting court hearings by day and late-night film shoots. Though ultimately acquitted of charges related to the bombings, Dutt was sentenced to six years in prison under the Arms Act in 2007 for illegal possession of weapons.

For More: Shivaji Satam Recalls Sanjay Dutt’s Emotional Confession During 1993 Bomb Blasts Case: ‘Ye Bag Aaya, Main Phass Gaya’

Sujoy Ghosh’s Kahaani (2012) was a turning point in his career. The filmmaker showed his ability to create a gripping narrative on a modest budget. After facing setbacks with previous projects like Jhankaar Beats and Aladin, Ghosh poured his heart into Kahaani, which turned out to be a massive success, earning Rs 79.20 crore globally on a budget of just Rs 15 crore, according to Sacnilk.

For More: Sujoy Ghosh Recalls Vidya Balan Would Change in Her Car on Kahaani Set: ‘We Couldn’t Afford…’

Ranveer Singh previously announced his next big film with Aditya Dhar. The untitled film boasts a stellar cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal. Now, a Peeping Moon report claims that 19-year-old Sara Arjun has been cast as Ranveer’s love interest in the film.

For More: Ranveer Singh To Romance 19-Yr-Old Sara Arjun In Aditya Dhar’s Film? Fans REACT To 20-Yr Age Gap

