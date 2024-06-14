Natasa Stankovic Shares Cryptic Post Amid Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya: ‘Tell Your Problem…’

Rumours of Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya’s separation have been making headlines for the last few days. The two tied the knot in May 2020 amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown and are parents to a 3-year-old boy named Agastya Pandya. Their separation rumours surfaced online after netizens noticed that the model removed the ‘Pandya’ surname from her Instagram handle. Amid this, Natasha recently shared a cryptic post along with a gym mirror selfie.

On Friday, Natasa took to her Instagram stories and shared a mirror selfie in gym outfits. She wrote, “From struggling to get up out of my

bed due to slip disc and sciatica to lifting some crazy weight…Praise God.” Meanwhile, she also shared a picture of a quote, along with her caption, “And of course many other things.. from doing basic everyday activities, playing with my child, run behind him, being able to pick him up, just walk on the stairs… there are so many things to be grateful for yet we focus only on our problems… so tell your problem how big your GOD is and just walk in joy. Have a great weekend everyone.”

However, their alleged separation caught everyone’s attention earlier this month after a Reddit post titled “Natasa and Hardik separated?” went viral. The post claimed that the two have not been posting pictures with each other and questioned Natasa’s absence from IPL 2024 matches. “This is just speculation. But both of them aren’t posting each other on stories (Instagram Stories). Earlier, Natasa used to have Natasa Stankovic Pandya on her Instagram, but now she completely removed his name,” the post read.

“Her birthday was on 4th March, and there was no post from Hardik on that day; she also removed all recent posts of her and Hardik except the one where Agastya was with them. Also, she isn’t seen in stands this IPL or post stories regarding the team. While Krunal and Pankhuri still comment on her posts, something is definitely off between both of them,” the Reddit user added.

Earlier, a report by Bombay Times claimed that Hardik and Natasa have been facing issues in their married life for almost six months now. “Tension has been brewing in their marriage for the past six months. The couple is likely to head for a separation. However, the stories around the alimony percentage are speculative and exaggerated. Also, news about this being a PR campaign us untrue,” a source told the Bombay Times. However, News18 Showsha could not verify these claims.

Recently, Natasa was also snapped by the paparazzi in Mumbai with Disha Patani’s rumoured boyfriend Aleksander Alexllic when paps asked her about divorce rumours. However, she smiled and walked off with a “thank you”.