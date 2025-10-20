National Award-Winning Actress Died By Suicide At 17 After Heartbreaking Relationship With Older Director | Malayalam-cinema News

Last Updated: October 20, 2025, 09:32 IST

Shoba’s extraordinary journey from child actor to National Award winner ended in tragedy at just 17, leaving behind a story that still haunts Indian cinema.

In the glittering world of cinema, fame often comes at a heavy price. Shoba’s story is one such tale — one of extraordinary talent, suffering and a heartbreak that ended too soon. She was only 17 when she allegedly died by suicide, just weeks after winning the National Award for Best Actress. Behind her success lay a lonely, turbulent life.

A child artist born to act

Born as Mahalakshmi on September 23, 1961, Shoba was destined for the movies. Her mother, Prema, a character actor who couldn’t fulfill her own dreams, introduced her daughter to films when she was just four. Shoba made her debut in Thattungal Thirakkapadum (1966) and was soon known as “Baby Shoba.”

Despite her father’s disapproval, Prema continued to push her career forward. By the age of ten, Shoba was a known face in Malayalam cinema, winning the Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist in 1971.

At fifteen, she transitioned to lead roles with Ramu Kariat’s Dweepu (1977), followed by Ormakal Marikkumo opposite Kamal Haasan. Her return to Tamil cinema with K Balachander’s Nizhal Nijamagiradhu (1978) marked a turning point, establishing her as one of South India’s most promising stars.

A meteoric rise and hidden pain

In the years that followed, Shoba worked across languages — Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu — delivering acclaimed performances in Pasi, Mullum Malarum, Azhiyatha Kolangal, Ekakini, and Ulkadal. Her role in Pasi (1979) earned her the National Award for Best Actress at just 17 — a record-breaking moment that should have changed her life.

But behind the applause, Shoba was fighting emotional battles that few knew of. On the sets of Kokila, she grew close to filmmaker Balu Mahendra, who became a source of affection and comfort during a time of deep insecurity. Their relationship, complicated by his existing marriage and their vast age gap, left the young star more vulnerable than ever.

A love story that ended in tragedy

Reports suggest that Shoba believed Balu would leave his wife and start a new life with her. When that didn’t happen, it broke her completely. On May 1, 1980 — just months before turning 18 — Shoba was found dead by suicide. Her passing shocked the entire South Indian film industry.

Her mother, Prema, never recovered and reportedly took her own life four years later. Filmmaker Balu Mahendra, who later admitted to being devastated by her death, continued to speak of her fondly in interviews.

Shoba’s final films, including Moodu Pani, were released posthumously. Director KG George’s Lekhayude Maranam Oru Flashback (1983) was said to be inspired by her life and untimely death.

