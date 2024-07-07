রবিবার , ৭ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ২৩শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

National teams are not where you question a player’s value: Jason Gillespie | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ৭, ২০২৪ ৭:৪২ অপরাহ্ণ
1720359729 photo



msid 111557159,imgsize 55458

NEW DELHI: Jason Gillespie, the newly appointed head coach of Pakistan’s cricket team, emphasized the importance of fitness and the responsibility of players to demonstrate their worth to the national side during a press conference on Sunday, shortly after his arrival in Pakistan.
The former Australian fast bowler stated, Once a player was selected to play for the national team, there should never be any questions over his fitness, skill levels or mental approach.
“National teams are not where you still question a player’s value. If there are any perceptions about a player’s place, he has to change it with his performances and attitude,” Gillespie told, as quoted by PTI, reporters.
“My mantra is that we should only have fit, robust and strong players in the Test side because in modern day cricket of any format, fitness is a must.”
Gillespie expressed his desire for his team to adopt a constructive style of play, but he doesn’t entirely agree with the aggressive ‘bazball’ method when it comes to the longer format of the game.
“To me Test cricket is always about playing it session to session and seizing the opportunity when it comes your way. Match is dictated by the opposition and conditions.
“I want Pakistan to play in authentic Pakistan style and create an identity for itself. What I know is that Pakistan has the talent to do well. It is just about honing these players to work together to get consistently good results.”
Gillespie expressed his enthusiasm for taking on the role of head coach.
“Both me and Gary (Kirsten) are very excited about these assignments. I have exchanged views with him and obviously we can help each other reach our goals in red and white ball cricket.”
Gillespie expressed his view that the responsibility of selecting the finest talent from Pakistan’s domestic cricket lies with the selectors. However, he eagerly anticipates the opportunity to witness the talent firsthand during the four-day matches against Bangladesh in Darwin later this month.
When questioned about Pakistan’s disappointing World Cup performance and the demands for Babar Azam‘s removal from captaincy, Gillespie acknowledged the widespread disappointment felt by all. Nevertheless, he maintained that the PCB is in the best position to address matters concerning leadership.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Bangla Blockade Program at Anti Quota Movement 07 06 2024 3
সরকরের সঙ্গে ‘আলোচনা’য় ৪ জন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
ctg qutq ak blocked
চট্টগ্রামে ‘বাংলা ব্লকেড’ কর্মসূচি শুরু
বাংলাদেশ
1720359729 photo
National teams are not where you question a player’s value: Jason Gillespie | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
fotojet 2024 07 07t180826.744 2024 07 252976eadc10c6ac0651ad8a2b4ec309
Kalki 2898 AD: Mrunal Thakur Praises Amitabh Bachchan, Calls Him ‘Truly Shahenshah’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Dipu Moni

এসএসসি পরীক্ষা ১৫ সেপ্টেম্বর, এইচএসসি শুরু নভেম্বরে

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022, আমাজন গ্রেট রিপাবলিক ডে সেল – News18 Bangla

 received 446742620984587

ই-পাসপোর্ট জটিলতায় স্পেনে ৬শত প্রবাসীর বৈধ হওয়া অনিশ্চিত!

 wm Bangladesh Awami League Logo 24 11 2020

আ.লীগের কার্যনির্বাহী সংসদের সভা শুরু

 1629000977 photo

Lionel Messi gets rapturous reception before watching PSG beat Strasbourg | Football News

 IMG 20220719 WA0011

স্কুল ছাত্র শিহাব হত্যার বিচারের দাবিতে দেয়ালে দেয়ালে পোস্টার

 Vivo T2X

Vivo T2x leaked online, reveals key specifications, features and more

 amit shah nadda

Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP Chief Nadda to Hold Rallies in Punjab

 হিলি স্থলবন্দরে আমদানি রপ্তানি কার্যক্রম শুরু

হিলি স্থলবন্দরে আমদানি রপ্তানি কার্যক্রম শুরু

 received 947688432757260

আনোয়ারায় শারীরিক প্রতিবন্ধীকে জুঁইদন্ডী ইউনিয়ন প্রবাসী ফোরামের আর্থিক সহায়তা প্রদান