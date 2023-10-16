Navratri 2023: Hindi Cinema Songs For Your Ultimate Garba Playlist | WATCH

SHARDIYA NAVRATRI 2023: The festival of Navratri honours the goddess Shakti, or Durga, in her nine forms. The celebration of Navratri is incomplete without dance and music. This Navratri, make the most of your celebrations with an excellent blend of traditional fervour and modern, catchy Bollywood garba songs. These songs will undoubtedly make your Navratri evenings even more special as you dance all night with your friends and family.

Sun Sajni

The song from Satyaprem Ki Katha features Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani and is sung by Meet Bros, Parampara Thakur, and Piyush Mehroliyaa. The song’s hookstep has been trending since its release and can be the newest addition to your garba moves.

Dholida

The upbeat Garba number Dholida from Gangubai Kathiaiwadi, in which Alia Bhatt dances passionately, is a must-add to your Navratri playlist. Janhvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada have sung this popular number.

Gujju Pataka

Yet another peppy number from Satyaprem Ki Katha, which features Kartik Aaryan and is sung by Meet Bros. and Star Boy Loc. A song that encapsulates the spirit of Navratri, filling the air with the joys of the festivals.

Chogada

This tune became extremely popular upon release in 2018 and has been playing durong garba night since then. The lively number, sung by Asees Kaur and Darshan Raval, stars Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain from the movie Loveyatri.

Nagada Sang Dhol

This energetic number from Ram Leela, sung by Osman Mir and Shreya Ghoshal, is not going to get old anytime soon. This song, which originally featured Deepika Padukone, promises to be the highlight of your Navratri celebrations.

Udi Udi Jaye

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan, it is sung by Bhoomi Trivedi, Karsan Sargathiya, and Sukhwinder Singh. It is indeed a unique number to add some variations to your Navratri playlist.