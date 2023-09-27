Navya Nanda Says ‘Will Definitely Get Married’ Amid Siddhant Chaturvedi Dating Rumours

Navya Nanda is one of the most famous star kids. She may not have entered Bollywood but enjoys a huge fan following. The star kid often makes headlines for her statements just like this one. She has recently opened up about her marriage plans and having kids in a conversation with Nikhil Kamath. To note, the actress is reportedly dating actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. They are often seen together but nothing has been confirmed.

ETimes reported that when Nikhil asked about her plans for marriage and having kids. She added, ‘I will definitely get married, and I have kids.’ In the same conversation, Navya mentioned that she finds it difficult to “complain” about difficulties in life because she has rarely encountered any. Reflecting on her path to becoming an entrepreneur after graduating from college a few years ago, Navya said, “I cannot say that I have had a hard time. For me to wake up at 21, when I graduated, and say that ‘I wanna do this’ and be able to do that, is not the reality of a lot of young girls in India.”

Navya added, “I think I had a big advantage. I had it very, very easy comparatively. There are other pressures that come with it, but I don’t think I am in a position to complain at all.”

Despite what is commonly believed, Navya, the child of Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda, did not spend her formative years in Mumbai, where her maternal relatives stay. She clarified, “Unlike what a lot of people assume, I didn’t grow up in Mumbai. I studied in Delhi till I was 12, and I studied in a boarding school in the UK and went to a college in the US for five years. I graduated during Covid-19.”

Apart from managing Project Naveli, Navya also hosted a podcast last year where she talked about different topics like love, financial independence, and women’s health with her mother Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan.