রবিবার , ১৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৪ঠা অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Nayanthara Gets A Kiss From Hubby Vignesh Shivan On Her Birthday, Says ‘Couldn’t Have Asked For More…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১৯, ২০২৩ ১:৪৯ অপরাহ্ণ
fotojet 2023 11 19t131044.911 2023 11 3cec4a04605476b5ec639108b15bf575


Last Updated: November 19, 2023, 13:12 IST

Nayanthara recently celebrated her 39th birthday.

Nayanthara recently celebrated her 39th birthday.

Nayanthara made her debut in Bollywood alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, which earned her praise for her gripping performance.

Nayanthara recently celebrated her birthday. Her special day was all about family, keeping her loved ones around with lots of cake. As her beautiful day came to a halt, the actress shared a happy video with hubby Vignesh kissing her forehead with their twins being around. She also penned a heartfelt note expressing gratitude. The note read, “❤️❤️❤️ I couldn’t have asked for more God has blessseddddddd my life with these 3 boys I love you my uyir ulagam @wikkiofficial ❤️my uyir❤️and my ulag❤️ .”

Have a look at the video :

Born in 1984, Nayanthara has become one of the South Film Industry’s most charming and influential figures. Renowned for her beauty and talent, she has a magic to bring audiences to theatres. For nearly two decades, she’s succeeded in the male dominated film industry and received the title of Lady Superstar of Tamil Cinema by her fans. As the Jawan actress celebrates her birthday, let’s explore her recent and past projects along with why she holds the crown of Lady Superstar.

She made her debut in Bollywood alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, which earned her praise for her gripping performance.

She married Vignesh Shivan in an intimate ceremony in Chennai on June 9, 2022. The wedding was attended by their families and a few close friends from the film industry. Among the more prominent guests who made it to their wedding were Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth.

Four months after their wedding, Vignesh Shivan announced on Instagram that they had welcomed twin boys via surrogacy. Speaking to India Today on how much life has changed for him as a parent, he said earlier, “It still has not sunk in completely for me that I am now a dad. I’m having all the fun and happiness being with them and spending as much time as possible with them right now.”

Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings Read More



Source link

