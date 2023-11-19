Nayanthara Gets A Kiss From Hubby Vignesh Shivan On Her Birthday, Says ‘Couldn’t Have Asked For More…’

Nayanthara recently celebrated her birthday. Her special day was all about family, keeping her loved ones around with lots of cake. As her beautiful day came to a halt, the actress shared a happy video with hubby Vignesh kissing her forehead with their twins being around. She also penned a heartfelt note expressing gratitude. The note read, “❤️❤️❤️ I couldn’t have asked for more God has blessseddddddd my life with these 3 boys I love you my uyir ulagam @wikkiofficial ❤️my uyir❤️and my ulag❤️ .”

Have a look at the video :

Born in 1984, Nayanthara has become one of the South Film Industry’s most charming and influential figures. Renowned for her beauty and talent, she has a magic to bring audiences to theatres. For nearly two decades, she’s succeeded in the male dominated film industry and received the title of Lady Superstar of Tamil Cinema by her fans. As the Jawan actress celebrates her birthday, let’s explore her recent and past projects along with why she holds the crown of Lady Superstar.

She made her debut in Bollywood alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, which earned her praise for her gripping performance.

She married Vignesh Shivan in an intimate ceremony in Chennai on June 9, 2022. The wedding was attended by their families and a few close friends from the film industry. Among the more prominent guests who made it to their wedding were Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth.

Four months after their wedding, Vignesh Shivan announced on Instagram that they had welcomed twin boys via surrogacy. Speaking to India Today on how much life has changed for him as a parent, he said earlier, “It still has not sunk in completely for me that I am now a dad. I’m having all the fun and happiness being with them and spending as much time as possible with them right now.”