বুধবার , ৮ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২৫শে মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  খেলাধুলা

NBA: Brandon Ingram helps New Orleans Pelicans beat Atlanta Hawks 116-107 | More sports News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ৮, ২০২৩ ১১:০৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1675832747 photo



msid 97716397,imgsize 77406

NEW DELHI: The New Orleans Pelicans‘ continued their winning streak as they defeated the Atlanta Hawks 116-107 on Tuesday night for their third straight victory in the NBA.
Brandon Ingram shone for the hosts, scoring 30 points, and Jonas Valanciunas had a double-double for the Pelicans.
Valanciunas finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds, CJ McCollum scored 21, Trey Murphy III had 16 and Herbert Jones Jr. had 11 points and 10 rebounds as the Pelicans won three games after ending a 10-game losing streak.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 22 points to lead the Hawks. Dejounte Murray had 19, Trae Young had 16 points and 16 assists, John Collins scored 15 and Clint Capela added 13.
New Orleans outscored Atlanta 56-40 on points in the paint and 17-8 on fast-break points.
The Pelicans split the season series with the Hawks, who prevailed 124-121 in overtime on Nov. 5 in Atlanta.
The Pelicans opened an eight-point lead three times early in the third quarter, but the Hawks scored seven straight points to close within 73-72.

New Orleans increased the lead to 13 on a 3-pointer by Jose Alvarado before settling for a 91-81 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Valanciunas made a layup and McCollum followed with a 3-pointer to start the fourth-quarter scoring and give the Pelicans a 15-point lead.
Atlanta closed within eight points three times, but Ingram answered with a jumper and McCollum and Murphy made consecutive 3-pointers for a 108-92 lead with 5:13 remaining.
The Hawks pulled within 113-107 when Young made a 3-pointer with 43 seconds remaining, but Jones made two free throws to ice it.
Ingram made his first two shots and the Pelicans took a 12-2 lead as the Hawks started cold from the floor.
But that changed quickly as Atlanta scored 33 points in the final 8:08 to take a 35-33 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Hawks led by four points on three occasions early in the second quarter before New Orleans tied the score three times.
The Pelicans went up by as many as four and Atlanta tied the score twice before McCollum’s 3-pointer gave New Orleans a 62-59 halftime lead.
(With inputs from Reuters)





