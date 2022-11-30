বুধবার , ৩০ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ১৫ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Need to Check if Maha-Karnataka Border Issue Deliberately Popped Up to Deflect Attention from Main News: Raj Thackeray

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ৩০, ২০২২ ১২:১২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
untitled 1 39


Last Updated: November 29, 2022, 23:42 IST

The border dispute pertains to Maharashtra's claim to Belagavi which was part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency as it has a sizeable Marathi-speaking population.

The border dispute pertains to Maharashtra’s claim to Belagavi which was part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency as it has a sizeable Marathi-speaking population.

The border dispute dates back to the 1960s after the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday wondered whether issues like the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute are being raised to divert attention from “main news”.

The border dispute dates back to the 1960s after the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines. The case is coming up before the Supreme Court for a hearing on November 30.

” I don’t understand why this issue pops up again and again and suddenly. The issue is currently sub-judice. I read that some meetings are going on in Delhi. Need to check if someone is deliberately bringing these kinds of issues to the fore repeatedly to divert the attention from the main news,” he told reporters when asked about the border dispute between the two states.

The border dispute pertains to Maharashtra’s claim to Belagavi which was part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency as it has a sizeable Marathi-speaking population. It also laid claim to 80 Marathi-speaking villages which are currently part of Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Thackeray also reiterated the MNS will contest the upcoming civic elections in Mumbai independently.

“We will contest the (BMC) elections independently. I had declared it earlier also,” he said when queried about whether the party will contest the BMC polls in alliance.

Asked about Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari calling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj “an icon of olden times”, Thackeray wondered whether “someone gives a script to the governor to divert the attention from important issues”.

Read all the Latest Politics News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

JUBOLEAGUE 2
যুবলীগকে ‘১ লাখ’ জমায়েতের টার্গেট
বাংলাদেশ
1669768114 photo
FIFA World Cup: Christian Pulisic sends fired-up USA to last 16 in simmering contest with Iran | Football News
খেলাধুলা
Nolen Gur Rosogolla1
Nolen Gur How to make Bengal Famous Nolen Gur or jaggery check out wonderful process| রসগোল্লা-সন্দেশ থেকে ঝোলাগুড়! শীত মানেই নলেন গুড় মাস্ট! কীভাবে তৈরি করা হয় এই গুড়? দেখুন… | life-style
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
salamana
Salman Khan Looks Dapper In Suit At An Award Show; Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, More Also Attend
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Dhaka Education Board Motif 15 04 2021

ফের ফরম পূরণের সুযোগ পাচ্ছে এইচএসসি পরীক্ষার্থীরা

 New Project 24

আয়ুর্বেদশাস্ত্রের জাদু! এই ৫ উপাদানেই নিয়ন্ত্রণে থাকবে ব্লাড সুগার

 New Project 8 18

Android 12: বদলে যাবে মোবাইল ব্যবহার করার অভিজ্ঞতা ! Android 12-এ স্ক্রলিং স্ক্রিনশট নেওয়া যাবে কী ভাবে?

 wm cow toilet

গরুর জন্য বিশেষ টয়লেট নির্মাণ, দেওয়া হবে প্রশিক্ষণ

 wm japan2

জাপানে ১৮ বছরের কম বয়সীদের হাতে নগদ ১ লাখ ইয়েন দেওয়ার পরিকল্পনা

 IMG 20220226 WA0005

টাঙ্গাইলে সরকারি শিশু পরিবার বালক বালিকাদের বার্ষিক ক্রীড়া ও সাংস্কৃতিক প্রতিযোগিতা অনুষ্ঠিত

 untitled design 12 3

Symptoms Of Chickenpox In Children And A Few Caring Tips

 1625723799 mimi

Kriti Sanon Looks Confused and Shocked, Sister Nupur Calls It ‘Best’

 wm eurozone1

ইউরোজোনে মুদ্রাস্ফীতি ৮.৬ শতাংশ

 6788

আয় করুন ফেসুবক গ্রুপ থেকে, জানুন ৭টি কার্যকরী উপায়