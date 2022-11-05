Neena Gupta Leaves Kapil Sharma in Splits As She Says ‘Anupam Sir Ko Hairstyle Mein Time Lagta Hai’

Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta will be gracing the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their much-awaited adventure-drama Uunchai. The two actors will be accompanied by their co-stars Boman Irani and Sarika. In one of the recent promos from the show, Neena can be seen having fun and taking a jibe at her co-stars, Anupam and Boman, for taking so long to get ready.

In the promo, host Kapil Sharma tells Archana Puran Singh that Neena Gupta and Sarika have debunked the myth that women take longer to get ready because they were on set before Boman Irani and Anupam Kher arrived.

Neena Gupta makes fun of Anupam Kher, saying, “He takes longer to get dressed because he has to set his hairstyle as well.” Anupam Kher elaborates, saying, “Bohot dino se mere Baal bikhre pade the, aana beech ki maang nikalke set kiye hai (My hair was frizzy for the past few days, I have finally set it with middle parting).” On hearing Anupam’s reply, Kapil along with the audience was left in splits.

In another scene from the promo, Kapil Sharma asks them “You all recently climbed Mount Everest. How does it feel to return to The Kapil Sharma Show after being at such a height?” Anupam Kher responds with a witty response, “It is important to stay grounded,” leaving Kapil and others speechless.

The cast has been going all out to promote the upcoming film. The recently released trailer made quite a buzz on the internet. The trailer depicts four friends, played by Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, and Boman Irani. Denzongpa’s character has only one goal in life: to climb Mount Everest. But he dies before he can even realise his dream. His bereaved friends decide to carry out his dying wish and scatter his ashes on Everest, no matter how many storms they must brave. Despite their age and medical issues, the trio sets out for Everest base camp. We also get a glimpse of the three female leads, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, and Sarika in the film.

Bankrolled by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media, the film, Uunchai will hit the silver screens on November 11, 2022.

Read all the Latest Movies News here