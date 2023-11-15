Neeraj Chopra in final list for Men’s World Athlete of the Year Award | More sports News

NEW DELHI: Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was on Tuesday shortlisted among the five finalists for the men’s ‘ World Athlete of the Year ‘ award.Among the athletes vying for this prestigious honor, the 25-year-old Indian has made a significant impact with his remarkable achievements.The final announcement for the award is scheduled to take place on December 11 on World Athletics ‘ platforms.“The five athletes, who represent four countries from four area associations, have achieved sensational performances across a range of athletics disciplines in 2023, winning titles and breaking world records at the World Athletics Championships 2023, one-day meeting circuits, Label road races and other events around the world,” World Athletics said in a release.

Joining Chopra in the final list for the men’s ‘World Athlete of the Year’ award are several outstanding athletes. The other contenders include Ryan Crouser from the USA (shot put), Mondo Duplantis from Sweden (pole vault), Kelvin Kiptum from Kenya (marathon), and Noah Lyles from the USA (100m/200m).

The competition is fierce, reflecting the incredible talent and achievements across various disciplines in athletics. A three-way voting process, which was closed on October 28, determined the finalists.

The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family cast their votes by email, while fans logged their decisions online via the World Athletics social media platforms where a record 2 million votes were registered.

(With PTI inputs)