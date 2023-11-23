বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৩ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৮ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Neetu Kapoor Says Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Look Gave Her Goosebumps: ‘Bahut Dhamaal Hai’ | Watch Video

নভেম্বর ২৩, ২০২৩ ১০:০৩ অপরাহ্ণ
Curated By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated: November 23, 2023, 20:54 IST

Neetu Kapoor praises Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

Neetu Kapoor praises Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

Neetu Kapoor shared her thoughts about Animal trailer. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor shared her review of Animal trailer. The veteran actress, who is also Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, was seen out and about in Mumbai hours after the trailer released. When spotted by the paparazzi, Neetu had nothing but praises for the trailer and her son. She admitted that she experienced goosebumps when she watched Ranbir in his character and crossed her fingers when the paparazzi assured her that the film will be a hit.

Neetu Kapoor Reviews Animal Trailer:

In a video shared by a paparazzo, a cameraman told Neetu, “Trailer bahut acha hai (the trailer is very good.)” Neetu replied, “Acha hai na? Bahut dhamaal hai. (I got) goosebumps.” A cameraman was also heard praising Ranbir’s look when Neetu crossed her fingers. “Hit hai, hit hai,” the cameramen told her.

Alia Bhatt Reviews Animal Trailer:

Alia Bhatt also praised the trailer of Animal. She shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, “Can’t really type a full caption – too busy watching this trailer for the 7000th time. My mind is officially blown. I need to watch this movie. Like now. ANIMAL: setting cinemas on fire from the 1st of December. Brace yourselves.”

What is Animal Movie About?

Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and revolves around a father and son’s toxic relationship. While Anil plays the emotionally unavailable father, Ranbir plays the role of the traumatised, angry son. The trailer was released in Delhi with Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna by his side. Speaking at the press conference, Ranbir compared Animal with Karan Johar’s Khushi Kabhie Kabhi Gham. “This is an adult rated Khushi Kabhie Kabhi Gham,” Ranbir said.

Animal marks Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s second directorial venture in Bollywood, after Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh. Animal marks the first collaboration between Sandeep and Ranbir. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 1.

Dishya Sharma

With close to 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment running in the blood. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries hasRead More



Source link

