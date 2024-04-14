Neetu Kapoor Sends ‘Blessings’ To Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor On Their Second Marriage Anniversary; Photo

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, one of the most powerful and loved couples, are celebrating their second marriage anniversary today. The couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony. Neetu Kapoor took to her social media handle and sent wishes to them. She dropped an adorable photo from their wedding ceremony.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Neetu Kapoor shared a photo in which Alia and Ranbir are seen posing for the camera in between the ceremony going on. Neetu wrote, “blessings” along with heart emoji. Alia looks very beautiful in an orange colour suit and minimal makeup while Ranbir opted for a beige colour kurta pajama.

Take a look here:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has completed the shoot of her next film Jigra. In January, Sanjay Leela Bhansali left all fans in surprise when he announced his next film Love And War with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. The film reunites Bhansali and Kapoor after 17 years and marks the filmmaker’s first film with Kaushal. Bhansali reunites with Bhatt after the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The new film was announced on Wednesday, January 24. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2025. Sharing the post, Vicky wrote, “An eternal cinema dream has come true. #SanjayLeelaBhansali #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt @prerna_singh6 @bhansaliproductions #LOVEandWAR.”

Apart from this, Ranbir Kapoor is currently making headlines for his role as Lord Ram in Ramayana. Meanwhile, days after Nitesh Tiwari started shooting for his upcoming movie, Ramayana, the first set video has surfaced on social media. Recently, actress Akruti Singh took to her Instagram stories and shared a video from the film’s grand Ayodhya set which has been constructed in Mumbai. The video featured several glimpses of huge pillars and massive palace-like structures. In the caption of the video, Akruti wrote, “Ramayana day 1”. However, the video was deleted later. On April 2, it was reported that Nitesh Tiwari performed a puja on sets following which he began shooting for the film with secondary actors. Ranbir, who will be playing the role of Lord Ram in the movie, is likely to join the shoot in the coming days.