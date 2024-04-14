রবিবার , ১৪ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ১লা বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Neetu Kapoor Sends ‘Blessings’ To Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor On Their Second Marriage Anniversary; Photo

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১৪, ২০২৪ ২:৫১ অপরাহ্ণ
neetu alia 1 2024 04 ee24b252dcba2aee65249ccb67ad2ad5


Last Updated:

Neetu Kapoor wishes Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's happy wedding anniversary

Neetu Kapoor wishes Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s happy wedding anniversary

Neetu Kapoor dropped an adorable photo of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from their wedding ceremonies.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, one of the most powerful and loved couples, are celebrating their second marriage anniversary today. The couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony. Neetu Kapoor took to her social media handle and sent wishes to them. She dropped an adorable photo from their wedding ceremony.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Neetu Kapoor shared a photo in which Alia and Ranbir are seen posing for the camera in between the ceremony going on. Neetu wrote, “blessings” along with heart emoji. Alia looks very beautiful in an orange colour suit and minimal makeup while Ranbir opted for a beige colour kurta pajama.

Take a look here:

neetu aliaran 2024 04 4cf2625d3ba40a131eeb79a07c4b2f6a

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has completed the shoot of her next film Jigra. In January, Sanjay Leela Bhansali left all fans in surprise when he announced his next film Love And War with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. The film reunites Bhansali and Kapoor after 17 years and marks the filmmaker’s first film with Kaushal. Bhansali reunites with Bhatt after the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The new film was announced on Wednesday, January 24. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2025. Sharing the post, Vicky wrote, “An eternal cinema dream has come true. #SanjayLeelaBhansali #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt @prerna_singh6 @bhansaliproductions #LOVEandWAR.”

Apart from this, Ranbir Kapoor is currently making headlines for his role as Lord Ram in Ramayana. Meanwhile, days after Nitesh Tiwari started shooting for his upcoming movie, Ramayana, the first set video has surfaced on social media. Recently, actress Akruti Singh took to her Instagram stories and shared a video from the film’s grand Ayodhya set which has been constructed in Mumbai. The video featured several glimpses of huge pillars and massive palace-like structures. In the caption of the video, Akruti wrote, “Ramayana day 1”. However, the video was deleted later. On April 2, it was reported that Nitesh Tiwari performed a puja on sets following which he began shooting for the film with secondary actors. Ranbir, who will be playing the role of Lord Ram in the movie, is likely to join the shoot in the coming days.

akriti 2023 11 698b540ff96aa0b9bb114a1ddcbe594e
Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm mv abdullah 14.04.2024
কবে ফিরবেন ২৩ নাবিক— ইঙ্গিত দিলো মালিকপক্ষ
বাংলাদেশ
1713084811 photo
‘India need Hardik Pandya to win T20 World Cup’: Former England captain criticizes treatment of MI skipper by Wankhede crowd | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
neetu alia 1 2024 04 ee24b252dcba2aee65249ccb67ad2ad5
Neetu Kapoor Sends ‘Blessings’ To Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor On Their Second Marriage Anniversary; Photo
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240414 WA0008
মেলান্দহে বর্ণাঢ্য আয়োজনে বাংলা নববর্ষ উদযাপন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
received 312848204736758

খাদ্যবান্ধব কর্মসূচির ২৩ বস্তা চাল জব্দ – Corporate Sangbad

 wm Moderna

ডেল্টা ভ্যারিয়েন্টের বিরুদ্ধে বেশি কার্যকর মডার্নার ভ্যাকসিন

 rahima food

আট বছরেও উৎপাদনে নেই রহিমা ফুড তবুও দাম বাড়ছে শেয়ারের – Corporate Sangbad

 wm Fakhrul 21 March 2022

পায়রা বিদ্যুৎ প্রকল্প নিয়ে যা বললেন মির্জা ফখরুল

 wm Nap sromik

‘জাতিকে লজ্জার হাতকে বাঁচাতে চা শ্রমিকদের দাবি মেনে নিন’

 dula Mia

বিনিয়োগকারীদের মাথা ব্যাথার কারন হয়ে দাঁড়িয়েছে দুলামিয়া কটন – Corporate Sangbad

 sealed

করোনাবিধি অমান্য করে চলছিল শ্যুটিং, বিগ বস-এর ঘরে পড়ল তালা– News18 Bangla

 umar

Umar Riaz Evicted From Big Boss 15, Labels His Journey as a ‘Walk Through the Fire’

 wm adanigroup1

৫১ বিলিয়ন ডলার হারিয়েছে আদানি গ্রুপ

 PR Photo 3 scaled

প্রতিবন্ধী ব্যাক্তিরা পরিশ্রমী: প্রতিমন্ত্রী পলক