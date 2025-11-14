Neha Dhupia Bumps Into Shefali Shah At Mumbai Airport And The Video Is Pure Joy | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 14, 2025, 14:50 IST

Neha Dhupia was in a hurry, but despite the madness, she greeted the paparazzi with a bright smile before walking ahead.

Neha and Shefali shared a warm hug at the airport. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Bollywood fans were not prepared for the sweetest celebrity moment of the day, all thanks to an unexpected union at Mumbai airport. Neha Dhupia, who arrived in no-halt, straight-to-terminal mode, suddenly bumped into powerhouse actress Shefali Shah. What followed was a warm, genuine hug that instantly lit up social media.

Neha was seemingly in a hurry, but despite the rush, she greeted the paparazzi with a bright smile before walking ahead. As she walked ahead, she stopped because of the chance encounter. The two actresses shared a heartwarming moment, hugging each other before heading together toward the security check.

But it wasn’t just the meeting that caught everyone’s attention. Neha Dhupia’s effortless airport style also became a talking point. She kept things chic yet comfortable in a black fitted top paired with a collared, half-sleeved jacket layered over it. Blue denim jeans added a casual touch while sleek black sunglasses completed the look.

A few steps later, Shefali Shah joined in and she chose an oversized shirt paired with relaxed-fit jeans, striking the perfect balance between comfort and cool. Her minimal look proved once again why she is admired for her grounded sense of style. The duo walking together through the terminal felt like a candid scene straight out of a feel-good film. Should be say, wholesome?

Neha Dhupia’s Next With Kunal Kemmu

On the film front, Neha Dhupia has been reportedly roped in for filmmaker Shashank Khaitan’s Single Papa which also marks his OTT debut. Alongside Neha will be seen in Kunal Kemmu and fans are already buzzing with excitement.

A source told Mid-Day, “The show is in its final phase of shooting. Neha Dhupia has joined [the cast] to play one of the key leading parts in the show. The makers are [trying to] build a strong ensemble, bringing in actors with sharp comic timing. Neha brings both warmth and sharp wit to the table — qualities that perfectly complement Kunal’s energy.”

Shefali Shah’s Delhi Crime

As for Shefali Shah, the actress is currently seen in Delhi Crime Season 3. Her performance in the show is winning the hearts of the viewers. Starring Huma Qureshi, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang and others, of course alongside Shefali, the series premiered on November 13 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

