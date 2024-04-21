রবিবার , ২১ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ৮ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

'New BFFs in town': Netizens in awe of Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir's new image |

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২১, ২০২৪ ১১:২৩ অপরাহ্ণ
1713720192 photo



msid 109480837,imgsize 82234

NEW DELHI: From turning foes to friends, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir have come a long way as the duo continues to hog the limelight for all the right reasons this IPL season.
The heartwarming embraces, handshakes, and lively conversations between Kohli and Gambhir in videos are captivating social media’s attention.
Another image of Kohli and Gambhir after Kolkata Knight Riders-Royal Challengers Bengaluru emerged on social media leaving fans in awe of the star Indian players.

Earlier, Kohli said that fans have been disappointed with his new cool and composed avatar, pointing out they have been denied the on-field ‘masala’ associated with the two-time World Cup-winning India star.
Talking about the match, KKR survived a late charge by RCB batsmen to win by one run in an IPL thriller after Kohli’s angry outburst at his dismissal on Sunday.
Opting to field first at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, Bengaluru conceded 222-6, with Phil Salt’s explosive 48 off 14 balls and skipper Shreyas Iyer’s solid 50.
In the final over bowled by Mitchell Starc, requiring 21 runs to win, RCB’s number 10 batsman, Karn Sharma, struck three sixes before eventually getting caught and bowled.
Wicketkeeper Salt then ran out Lockie Ferguson on the last ball despite a wide throw by the fielder as RCB were bowled out for 221.
RCB slipped early in their chase when Kohli, who made a seven-ball 18, fell caught and bowled off Harshit Rana.





