New Mom Deepika Padukone Shares How Babies Eat; Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Is India’s Entry To Oscars 2025

Deepika Padukone hasn’t shared any updates about her motherhood since announcing the arrival of her baby girl on September 8. However, she recently reposted an Instagram Reel that gives a glimpse into her new life as a mom. On Monday morning, Deepika shared a reel with a GIF of someone stepping out from behind curtains and waving before leaving. The reel is titled “If adults ate like newborns”.

‘Laapataa Ladies’ is India’s official entry for Oscars 2025. The film is directed by Kiran Rao and co-produced by Aamir Khan. The film was released earlier this year and was received with much love. The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan. Laapataa Ladies’ Oscar entry comes just a few days after Kiran Rao confessed it is her dream that Laapataa Ladies goes to the Oscars.

Die-hard Coldplay fans in India are still recovering from the nightmare of not getting tickets. Three concerts were announced in Mumbai and all three were sold out in the matter of hours. As heartbroken fans tend to their wounds of missing out on tickets, a second-hand ticketing website has already got several users putting their tickets up for sale. A scalping platform named Viagogo, which is a renowned secondary ticket marketplace, has several Coldplay tickets up for grabs but for insane prices.

Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment have filed a complaint against filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar for allegedly siphoning the subsidy funds he took from Abu Dhabi authorities during the shoot of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Reportedly, the complaint against Zafar was filed on September 3 and the director is likely to be summoned by the Bandra Police in Mumbai soon.

It seems like Aishwarya Rai is hinting that all is okay between her and Abhishek Bachchan. Aishwarya and Abhishek have been subjected to divorce rumours for months now. However, they have not addressed these speculations head-on. Aishwarya was also recently seen without her wedding ring. But, she’s seemingly shutting down the rumours when she stepped out in Paris sporting her wedding ring yet again.

