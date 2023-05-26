শুক্রবার , ২৬ মে ২০২৩ | ১২ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

New Parliament Building Country’s Property, Will Attend Its Inauguration, Says Ex-PM Gowda

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২৬, ২০২৩ ১২:২৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
hd deve gowda


Former prime minister and JD(S) Chief HD Deve Gowda. (File photo/PTI)

Former prime minister and JD(S) Chief HD Deve Gowda. (File photo/PTI)

Speaking at the JD(S) introspection meeting following Karnataka Assembly poll results here, he said it is not anyone’s personal programme, it is a country’s programme

JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Thursday said he will be attending the inauguration of the new Parliament building in New Delhi on May 28, saying it is a property of the country and built from taxpayers’ money. The JD(S) patriarch questioned whether it was the office of the BJP and RSS for boycotting its inauguration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the building on Sunday.

“I am attending the inauguration of the new Parliament building. It is the property of the country. It is not anyone’s personal matter,” Gowda said. Speaking at the JD(S) introspection meeting following Karnataka Assembly poll results here, he said it is not anyone’s personal programme, it is a country’s programme.

“That magnificent building was built with the tax money of the people of the country. It belongs to the country. It is not a BJP or RSS office,” he said, adding he is participating in the inauguration of the new Parliament building as a former Prime Minister and a citizen of the country. As of now 21 opposition parties have said they will not be attending the inauguration ceremony, primarily taking exception to Modi doing the honours rather than President Droupadi Murmu.

Stating that he has many reasons to oppose BJP politically, Gowda, according to an official release said, “I do not like to bring politics in the matter of opening the Parliament building.” “I have been elected to both houses of Parliament. I have performed duty there in the constitutional framework, and I still am a member (of the Rajya Sabya),” he said. “I have worked to protect the values of the Constitution. Therefore, I cannot bring politics into the matter of the Constitution,” he added.

Noting that many parties have boycotted the inauguration of the Parliament building and many have asked him whether he will attend it or not, being a former PM, Gowda said, “I want to tell them that I am committed to the Constitution and will go to the inauguration of the Parliament building.” .

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Cpb ctg
‘গণসংগ্রাম গড়ে তুলে অবাধ, সুষ্ঠু ভোটাধিকার আদায় করতে হবে’
বাংলাদেশ
1685057392 photo
UP has become ‘sangam’ of sportspersons: PM Modi after inaugurating Khelo India University Games | More sports News
খেলাধুলা
detox water 14 1
Detox Water: ত্বক, চুল তো ভাল হবেই! মুডও থাকবে বিন্দাস! রোজ খান এই ম্যাজিক জল!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
shubman gill 1 1
Shubman Gill Reacts To Dating ‘Sara’ In Viral Video; Kapil Sharma’s Show To Go Off-Air In July
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
IMG 20221115 WA0006

কালীগঞ্জে কমিটিতে ঢুকতে মেম্বার পুত্রকে স্কুল-মাদ্রাসায় ভর্তি

 ranveer singh deepika padukone

Ranveer Singh Stares at Deepika Padukone’s Poster, Gives Flying Kiss; She Says ‘Find Someone Who…’

 bilkis bano convicts

‘Brahmins With Good Sanskar’: BJP MLA from Godhra Backs Release of Bilkis Bano’s 11 Rapists

 sidharth shukla and shehnaaz gill on bbott

Shehnaaz Gill Insists Sidharth Shukla is Best Friend Who Takes Care of Her in Mumbai

 high court 1

লকডাউনে আদালতের কার্যক্রমে সুপ্রিমকোর্টের নির্দেশনা – Corporate Sangbad

 resize

রো‌জিনা ন্যায়বিচার পা‌বেন : পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

 hh

Secrets This What Bollywood Divas Eat To Lose Weight Quickly For Their Movies| কী ভাবে ফ্যাট থেকে ফিট? কী খেয়ে কেজির পর কেজি ঝরিয়েছেন এই নায়িকারা? বি-টাউনের সুন্দরীদের রহস্য ফাঁস! – News18 Bangla

 ifad autus 2

বঙ্গবন্ধু শিল্প নগরে জমি বরাদ্দ পেয়েছে ইফাদ – Corporate Sangbad

 218430837 964878257679559 4706027651457580941 n 1

করোনায় খুলনা বিভাগে আরও ৪১ জনের মৃত্যু

 eastern ins

সাপ্তাহিক গেইনারের শীর্ষে ইস্টার্ন ইন্স্যুরেন্স – Corporate Sangbad