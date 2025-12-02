New Zealand collapse after Kane Williamson’s fifty as rain halts Day 1 in first Test vs West Indies | Cricket News

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson (John Davidson/Photosport via AP)

New Zealand finished at 231-9 on a rain-shortened opening day of the first Test against West Indies in Christchurch on Tuesday, with Justin Greaves sparking a middle-order collapse after dismissing Kane Williamson for 52 runs.The hosts suffered a dramatic collapse from 94-1 to 148-6 on a bowler-friendly pitch after Williamson’s dismissal, his 38th Test half-century.Michael Bracewell and Nathan Smith staged a recovery with a 52-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Smith scored 23 while Bracewell made 47 before both were dismissed. Zak Foulkes and Jacob Duffy were both on four runs when bad light stopped play after 70 overs, following Matt Henry’s dismissal for eight.“It ebbed and flowed throughout the day and I think we’d be pretty happy with where we got to at the end of the day,” Bracewell said. “It was a little bit ‘old school’ West Indies. You grow up hearing about the fast bowlers of the West Indies and it was certainly that today. It was an exciting challenge.”Williamson and Tom Latham ‘s 93-run stand following Devon Conway’s early dismissal provided initial resistance for New Zealand. West Indies captain Roston Chase opted to bowl first after winning the toss, taking advantage of the green wicket and heavy cloud cover.The first session, extended by a 90-minute rain break, saw New Zealand reach 17-1 in 10.3 overs before lunch was called due to rain. Williamson, playing his first Test innings in a year, reached his half-century before edging Greaves’ delivery to Alick Athanaze at second slip.The collapse intensified as Greaves dismissed Latham for 24, followed by Jayden Seales bowling out Rachin Ravindra for three. West Indies claimed three wickets for nine runs in 21 deliveries. Will Young and Tom Blundell added 17 runs before Young fell for 14, giving Johann Layne his first Test wicket.Blundell reached 29 before becoming debutant Ojay Shields’ first Test victim early in the final session. Shields, who had earlier lost Williamson’s wicket on 33 due to a no-ball, finished with figures of 2-34 after also claiming Bracewell’s wicket. Greaves ended with 2-35 while Kemar Roach took 2-47.