বুধবার , ৫ মার্চ ২০২৫
  /  খেলাধুলা

New Zealand outbat South Africa to set up Champions Trophy final with India | Cricket News

মার্চ ৫, ২০২৫
New Zealand vs South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore (AP Photo)

NEW DELHI: In the Champions Trophy semifinal, New Zealand secured a comprehensive 50-run victory over South Africa on Wednesday, setting up a summit clash against India.
After electing to bat first, New Zealand posted an imposing total of 362/6, courtesy of fluent centuries from Rachin Ravindra (108 off 101 balls) and Kane Williamson (102 off 94 balls). Their knocks, laced with boundaries and some commendable strike rotations, provided the foundation for a mammoth score.
South Africa’s run chase started promisingly, but they faltered in the middle overs, losing crucial wickets and eventually falling short at 312/9.
David Miller remained unbeaten on 100, while Temba Bavuma (56) and Rassie van der Dussen (69) contributed with half-centuries, but their efforts were insufficient against the daunting target.
Mitchell Santner (3/43) was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand, supported by Glenn Phillips (2/27) and Matt Henry (2/43), who chipped in with crucial wickets to restrict South Africa’s progress.

Earlier, Ravindra’s 108-run knock, studded with 13 fours and a six, and Williamson’s 102, featuring 10 fours and two maximums, propelled New Zealand to a formidable total.
Daryl Mitchell (49) and Glenn Phillips (49 not out) provided the impetus in the slog overs, ensuring a challenging target for South Africa.
Brief Scores:
New Zealand: 362/6 in 50 overs (Rachin Ravindra 108, Kane Williamson 102; Lungi Ngidi 3/72)
South Africa: 312/9 in 50 overs (Temba Bavuma 56, Rassie van der Dussen 69, David Miller 100 not out; Mitchell Santner 3/43, Glenn Phillips 2/27, Matt Henry 2/43)





Source link

