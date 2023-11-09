বৃহস্পতিবার , ৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৪শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

New Zealand primed to face India in World Cup semifinals, Pakistan left with a humongous task | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ৯, ২০২৩ ৯:৫৩ অপরাহ্ণ
1699545228 photo



msid 105101765,imgsize 63522

NEW DELHI: New Zealand all but secured the remaining semifinal spot with their five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in their last league match of the World Cup in Bengaluru on Thursday.
Ending their four-match losing streak, the Kiwis showcased a dominating performance by chasing down their 172-run target with a whopping 160 balls to spare that helped them boost their net run rate significantly.

This victory propelled New Zealand to 10 points, becoming the fourth team to seal the last semi-final spot in all probability, alongside India, South Africa, and Australia.

India lead the table with 16 points from their unbeaten streak of eight matches, while South Africa are No. 2 with 12 points and Australia placed third with 12 points as well but behind the Proteas on net run rate (NRR).
New Zealand’s victory left both Pakistan and Afghanistan needing improbable victory margins in their last matches against England and South Africa respectively to have any chance of making the final four.

ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand beat Sri Lanka, are almost through to the semifinals

Both the teams have eight points from 8 matches but Pakistan are ahead of Afghanistan to sit in fifth place by virtue of better NRR.
What Pakistan need to do to make it into the semis?
The burning question now emerges: will fans be treated to another India-Pakistan clash at the World Cup? However, the likelihood of a ‘yes’ seems highly unlikely as Pakistan have a mountain to climb in front of them.
The 1992 champions Pakistan will have to achieve the unachievable. They need to win by a margin of 287 runs at least and if they are chasing, they need to dismiss England for 50 runs and chase the target in two overs or 100 runs in three overs.
The table topper India will square off against a fourth-placed team which would be in all likelihood New Zealand on November 15 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While South Africa and Australia will be up against each other in the second semifinal on Nov 16 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

1699545228 photo
New Zealand primed to face India in World Cup semifinals, Pakistan left with a humongous task | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
fotojet 21 168663768016x9
Gulshan Devaiah Witnessed Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Love Story: ‘Didn’t See The Spark Initially But…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
award k 800x420
তিন ক্যাটাগরিতে উইটসা অ্যাওয়ার্ড পেলো এটুআই এবং উই
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Matarbari deep sea port 09. 800x420
এবার গভীর সমুদ্রবন্দরের কমর্যজ্ঞ, ভিত্তিস্থাপন শনিবার
বাংলাদেশ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1627120598 pjimage 2 26

Krushna Abhishek Jokes About Kapil Sharma Show’s New Joinee Sudesh Lehri’s Car

 pragati life

প্রগতি লাইফ ইন্স্যুরেন্সের পর্ষদ সভা ২৮ জুন – Corporate Sangbad

 bayer

ক্রেতাশূন্য ১৬৭ কোম্পানির শেয়ার – Corporate Sangbad

 job 20230207114929

পল্লী বিদ্যুতায়ন বোর্ডের নিয়োগ পরীক্ষার সূচি প্রকাশ

 pul

Bajaj Pulsar 250 Teaser: ২০ বছর ধরে ভারতের রাস্তায়, ২৮ অক্টোবর আসছে বাজাজ পালসার ২৫০

 wm modernaceo1

চূড়ান্ত ধাপের দিকে এগুচ্ছে করোনা মহামারি: মডার্না সিইও

 wm alihat awamileague

সীমান্তবর্তী ৩ ইউনিয়নে নৌকা চান ১৭ জন

 image 262464 1627263677

বিভিন্ন সড়কে বিধিনিষেধেও বেপরোয়া মানুষ!

 untitled 3 71

Allergic Diseases Have no Connection With Mental Health: Bristol University Study

 jonota insurance 2

জনতা ইন্স্যুরেন্সের লভ্যাংশ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad