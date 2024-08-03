শনিবার , ৩ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ১৯শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Enjoy Romantic Lunch Date in Paris | Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ৩, ২০২৪ ৪:৩৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Enjoy Romantic Lunch Date in Paris | Watch

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated:

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant get papped enjoying a date in Paris.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant get papped enjoying a date in Paris.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, recently married, were seen enjoying a lunch date in Paris, radiating newlywed bliss.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who tied the knot in a grand wedding in Mumbai on July 12, were recently spotted enjoying a romantic lunch date in Paris. The newlyweds have been spending quality time in the French capital, blending relaxation with their attendance at the ongoing 2024 Olympics.

In the series of photos, the couple appears to be deeply enjoying each other’s company in a charming outdoor setting. The first photo captures them seated at a quaint café, nestled under the shade of an olive tree. Radhika, glowing in a bright orange outfit, appears engaged in a conversation while Anant, dressed in a white shirt with a green print, sips from a glass.

In the second photo, Anant continues to enjoy his drink, his focus momentarily shifting away from the conversation. Radhika, on the other hand, seems engrossed, listening to her husband. The photo perfectly captures a candid moment between the two.

Earlier, a video of the couple walking through Paris had captivated social media, with fans adoring their simple yet elegant appearance. Their presence in the city isn’t solely for leisure; the Ambanis are also in town for the 2024 Olympics.

In the video, Radhika Merchant was dressed in an elegant sleeveless white dress. Her attire featured a knotted waist, adding a casual yet chic element to her look. She walked beside Anant, who sported a vibrant shirt adorned with a scenic print. His relaxed yet stylish ensemble was complemented by his long, flowing hair and a neatly trimmed beard.

As the couple walked through the bustling streets, they were surrounded by a tight security, ensuring their safety amidst the crowd. Radhika was seen blushing and smiling, clearly enjoying the moment as she was clicked with her husband. Anant, too, seemed at ease, acknowledging the crowd with folded hands.

The Ambani family’s trip has been marked by several public appearances, including attending the Olympic games together.

Shrishti Negi

