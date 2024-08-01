Newlyweds Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Walk Hand-in-Hand in Paris, Greet Crowd With Namaste | Watch

A heartwarming video of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant walking hand-in-hand on the streets of Paris has captivated social media. The newlyweds, in the French capital for the ongoing 2024 Olympics, were seen greeting the crowd with folded hands, embodying a traditional Indian gesture of “Namaste.”

In the video, Radhika Merchant, glowing with newlywed bliss, is dressed in an elegant sleeveless white dress. Her attire features a knotted waist, adding a casual yet chic element to her look. She walked beside Anant, who sported a vibrant shirt adorned with a scenic print. His relaxed yet stylish ensemble was complemented by his long, flowing hair and a neatly trimmed beard.

As the couple walked through the bustling streets, they were surrounded by a tight security, ensuring their safety amidst the crowd. Radhika was seen blushing and smiling, clearly enjoying the moment as she was clicked with her husband. Anant, too, seemed at ease, acknowledging the crowd with folded hands.

Earlier in the day, another video featuring Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani bidding farewell to Anant and Radhika went viral. The video showed Nita Ambani embracing Radhika warmly and planting a tender kiss on Anant’s cheek as she and Mukesh departed from Paris.

The Ambanis’ presence in Paris was not only for family time but also for the 2024 Olympics. Nita Ambani, a member of the International Olympic Committee from India, attended the opening ceremony and several events.

On Monday, the newlyweds were also seen enjoying the Olympic games alongside Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, and her husband Anand Piramal. The family was spotted in high spirits, cheering and celebrating the global sporting event.