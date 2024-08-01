বৃহস্পতিবার , ১ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ১৭ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Newlyweds Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Walk Hand-in-Hand in Paris, Greet Crowd With Namaste | Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ১, ২০২৪ ৪:৩৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Newlyweds Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Walk Hand-in-Hand in Paris, Greet Crowd With Namaste | Watch

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;


Curated By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated:

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant get clicked on the streets of Paris.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant get clicked on the streets of Paris.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, in the French capital for the ongoing 2024 Olympics, were seen greeting the crowd with folded hands. Check out the video here.

A heartwarming video of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant walking hand-in-hand on the streets of Paris has captivated social media. The newlyweds, in the French capital for the ongoing 2024 Olympics, were seen greeting the crowd with folded hands, embodying a traditional Indian gesture of “Namaste.”

In the video, Radhika Merchant, glowing with newlywed bliss, is dressed in an elegant sleeveless white dress. Her attire features a knotted waist, adding a casual yet chic element to her look. She walked beside Anant, who sported a vibrant shirt adorned with a scenic print. His relaxed yet stylish ensemble was complemented by his long, flowing hair and a neatly trimmed beard.

As the couple walked through the bustling streets, they were surrounded by a tight security, ensuring their safety amidst the crowd. Radhika was seen blushing and smiling, clearly enjoying the moment as she was clicked with her husband. Anant, too, seemed at ease, acknowledging the crowd with folded hands.

Earlier in the day, another video featuring Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani bidding farewell to Anant and Radhika went viral. The video showed Nita Ambani embracing Radhika warmly and planting a tender kiss on Anant’s cheek as she and Mukesh departed from Paris.

The Ambanis’ presence in Paris was not only for family time but also for the 2024 Olympics. Nita Ambani, a member of the International Olympic Committee from India, attended the opening ceremony and several events.

On Monday, the newlyweds were also seen enjoying the Olympic games alongside Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, and her husband Anand Piramal. The family was spotted in high spirits, cheering and celebrating the global sporting event.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes br…Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Newlyweds Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Walk Hand-in-Hand in Paris, Greet Crowd With Namaste | Watch
Newlyweds Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Walk Hand-in-Hand in Paris, Greet Crowd With Namaste | Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Boxer Nishant Dev enters quarterfinals of 71kg men’s boxing in Paris Olympics | Paris Olympics 2024 News
Boxer Nishant Dev enters quarterfinals of 71kg men’s boxing in Paris Olympics | Paris Olympics 2024 News
খেলাধুলা
‘রিমেম্বারিং আওয়ার হিরোজ’ কর্মসূচি কাল
‘রিমেম্বারিং আওয়ার হিরোজ’ কর্মসূচি কাল
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
সরকারি চাকরিতে নারীর জন্য কোটা না থাকায় বৈষম্য বাড়বে
সরকারি চাকরিতে নারীর জন্য কোটা না থাকায় বৈষম্য বাড়বে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
ধর্মে ধর্মে সংঘাত সৃষ্টিকারীদের সতর্ক করলেন নওফেল

ধর্মে ধর্মে সংঘাত সৃষ্টিকারীদের সতর্ক করলেন নওফেল

 স্বপনকে নিয়ে বর্ধিত সভায় বসেছে চট্টগ্রাম নগর আ.লীগ

স্বপনকে নিয়ে বর্ধিত সভায় বসেছে চট্টগ্রাম নগর আ.লীগ

 Theme, History, Significance and Inspirational Quotes

Theme, History, Significance and Inspirational Quotes

 All you Need to Know

All you Need to Know

 Karan Johar Denies Claiming Insurance Worth Rs 50 Crore for Brahmastra

Karan Johar Denies Claiming Insurance Worth Rs 50 Crore for Brahmastra

 আন্দোলনের সময় নিহত হারুন মেম্বারের বাড়িতে রিজভী

আন্দোলনের সময় নিহত হারুন মেম্বারের বাড়িতে রিজভী

 সিজন চেঞ্জে শিশুদের নরম ত্বকের যত্নের জন্য কী কী করণীয়? শুনে নিন চিকিৎসকের পরামর্শ Paediatrician talks about guide on baby’s skincare during monsoon season change – News18 Bangla

সিজন চেঞ্জে শিশুদের নরম ত্বকের যত্নের জন্য কী কী করণীয়? শুনে নিন চিকিৎসকের পরামর্শ Paediatrician talks about guide on baby’s skincare during monsoon season change – News18 Bangla

 ব্লক মার্কেটে ৪৫ কোম্পানির ৫১ কোটি টাকার লেনদেন – Corporate Sangbad

ব্লক মার্কেটে ৪৫ কোম্পানির ৫১ কোটি টাকার লেনদেন – Corporate Sangbad

 ডিএসইকে দেয়া এমারেল্ড অয়েলের ব্যাখ্যা – Corporate Sangbad

ডিএসইকে দেয়া এমারেল্ড অয়েলের ব্যাখ্যা – Corporate Sangbad

 Six Benefits of Consuming Whole Grains You Didn’t Know

Six Benefits of Consuming Whole Grains You Didn’t Know