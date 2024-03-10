রবিবার , ১০ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ২৬শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2024: Rani Mukerji Wins Star Of The Year for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১০, ২০২৪ ৮:৩৩ অপরাহ্ণ
Rani Mukerji wins Star of the Year at News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2024.

On March 9, at the Taj Lands End, Rani Mukerji clinched the coveted title of Star of the Year at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards.

On March 9, at the Taj Lands End, Rani Mukerji was presented with Star of the Year at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards. Her performance in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway in a poignant role as Debika Chatterjee, a distraught mother and abuse victim, resonated deeply with audiences and critics alike.

The actress accepted the award show. Rani expressed her gratitude. For the unversed, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is inspired by the real-life ordeal of Sagarika Chakraborty. Her harrowing experience with the Norwegian Child Welfare Services gained national attention in 2011. Rani portrayed the character with a lot of finesse and nuance. Her portrayal not only left the audiences in awe but also received rave reviews from critics, solidifying her status as one of Bollywood’s most talented and versatile actors.

Rani was present at the glittering event to accept the award. She flashed her biggest smile as she went up to the stage to receive the honour. Rani has time and again mentioned that the film is very close to her heart. Earlier, in a statement, she had said, “I feel incredibly proud and grateful that Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has been embraced and loved by audiences worldwide. It’s a universal story that showcases the power of a mother’s shakti,” Mukerji said in a statement.”

The celebration of storytelling excellence – the News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2024 – was a grand affair. The big night saw some prominent faces from the industry bag awards for their exemplary work in the past few years.

After a successful edition in 2023 that celebrated the finest achievements in Indian cinema and recognised outstanding talents within the OTT sector, the News18 Showsha Reel Awards soared to greater heights this year. The awards honoured and applauded the best of content across cinema and OTT. In a world where narratives unfold across various screens, it was a moment to recognise the brilliance that captivates, entertains, and leaves a lasting impact.

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving Read More



