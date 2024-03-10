News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2024 Winners: Animal Wins Best Film; Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor Best Actors

News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2024 Winners: The winners of the News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2024 took place on March 9, in Mumbai. The biggest winner of the night was Animal. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer won the Best Film. The film also took home the award for Best Music. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were presented with Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively. Shraddha bagged the award for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar while Varun won for Bawaal.

Meanwhile, the jury picked Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore as the Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively, for Gulmohar. The jury picked Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. Rani Mukerji emerged as the Star of the Year for her impressive performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

See the News18 Showsha Reel Awards winners below:

Best Film (Popular Choice): Animal

Best Film (Jury): Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Best Actor – Popular Choice: Varun Dhawan

Best Actress – Popular Choice: Shraddha Kapoor

Best Actor (Jury): Manoj Bajpayee

Best Actress (Jury): Sharmila Tagore

Star of the Year (Male) OTT: Vijay Varma

Star of the Year (Female) OTT: Wamiqa Gabbi

Best Debut Actor (Jury): Vedang Raina

Best Debut Actress (Jury): Alizeh Agnihotri

Extraordinary Performance (Jury): Vikrant Massey

Best Director (Jury): R Balki

Best Director (Popular): Karan Johar

Best Supporting Actor (Popular): Tota Roy

Best Supporting Actress (Popular): Shabana Azmi

Best Performance in a Comic Role (Popular): Richa Chadha

Best Performance in a Negative Role (Popular): Bobby Deol

Best Singer (Male): Manan Bhardwaj (Aaj Ke Baad, Satyaprem Ki Katha)

Best Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao (Besharam Rang – Pathaan, Chaleya – Jawan)

Best Music: Animal

Star of the Year: Rani Mukerji

Music Legend: Shankar Mahadevan

Extraordinary Performance: Janhvi Kapoor

Breakthrough Performance (Male): Kartik Aaryan

Breakthrough Performance (Female): Ananya Panday

Reel Icon: R Madhavan

Rising Star: Medha Shankr

The jury comprises the chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Prasoon Joshi, filmmaker Aanand L Rai, actors Kabir Bedi and Meenakshi Seshadri, directors Neeraj Ghaywan and Anvitaa Dutt and News18’s Entertainment Editor Tavishi Paitandy. Whereas, the popular choice awards were picked by the audience through votes.