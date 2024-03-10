News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2024 Winners: Animal Wins Best Film; Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor Best Actors

Meet the winners of News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2024.
The News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2024 winners were announced on March 9, Saturday.
News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2024 Winners: The winners of the News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2024 took place on March 9, in Mumbai. The biggest winner of the night was Animal. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer won the Best Film. The film also took home the award for Best Music. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were presented with Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively. Shraddha bagged the award for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar while Varun won for Bawaal.
Meanwhile, the jury picked Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore as the Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively, for Gulmohar. The jury picked Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. Rani Mukerji emerged as the Star of the Year for her impressive performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.
See the News18 Showsha Reel Awards winners below:
Best Film (Popular Choice): Animal
Best Film (Jury): Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
Best Actor – Popular Choice: Varun Dhawan
Best Actress – Popular Choice: Shraddha Kapoor
Best Actor (Jury): Manoj Bajpayee
Best Actress (Jury): Sharmila Tagore
Star of the Year (Male) OTT: Vijay Varma
Star of the Year (Female) OTT: Wamiqa Gabbi
Best Debut Actor (Jury): Vedang Raina
Best Debut Actress (Jury): Alizeh Agnihotri
Extraordinary Performance (Jury): Vikrant Massey
Best Director (Jury): R Balki
Best Director (Popular): Karan Johar
Best Supporting Actor (Popular): Tota Roy
Best Supporting Actress (Popular): Shabana Azmi
Best Performance in a Comic Role (Popular): Richa Chadha
Best Performance in a Negative Role (Popular): Bobby Deol
Best Singer (Male): Manan Bhardwaj (Aaj Ke Baad, Satyaprem Ki Katha)
Best Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao (Besharam Rang – Pathaan, Chaleya – Jawan)
Best Music: Animal
Star of the Year: Rani Mukerji
Music Legend: Shankar Mahadevan
Extraordinary Performance: Janhvi Kapoor
Breakthrough Performance (Male): Kartik Aaryan
Breakthrough Performance (Female): Ananya Panday
Reel Icon: R Madhavan
Rising Star: Medha Shankr
The jury comprises the chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Prasoon Joshi, filmmaker Aanand L Rai, actors Kabir Bedi and Meenakshi Seshadri, directors Neeraj Ghaywan and Anvitaa Dutt and News18’s Entertainment Editor Tavishi Paitandy. Whereas, the popular choice awards were picked by the audience through votes.