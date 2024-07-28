Nick Jonas Calls Himself ‘National Jiju’ On The Tonight Show: ‘I’m The Older Brother To…’

Nick Jonas, married to Priyanka Chopra, has a special connection with his Indian fans and the paparazzi. In an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, he recently addressed being dubbed ‘National Jiju’ and revealed why he earned the ‘Jiju’ title. Jimmy played a clip from the Jonas Brothers concert in India, where Joe and Kevin Jonas called Nick “Jiju.”

The singer-songwriter told Jimmy, “As you know I am married to Priyanka. When we got married this hashtag started. I was ‘National Jiju.’ Jiju means elder sister’s husband, so effectively I’m the older brother to India.”

Not long back, Nick Jonas attended the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai along with Priyanka Chopra. In a fun moment, the paps cheered and called out to him as “jiju, jiju” as Nick posed on the red carpet with Priyanka! The term “jiju” is a playful nod to Nick being married to Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the Met Gala in 2017, representing Ralph Lauren. They tied the knot at Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018 and welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, in January 2022. The couple recently celebrated six years of their engagement. Last week, the ‘Sucker’ singer took to his Instagram handle and dropped an adorable picture with his lady love. In the photo, Priyanka was seen hiding her face as she held Nick’s hand and flaunted her ring. Showering love on Priyanka, Nick called her the “most amazing woman” and wrote, “I asked the most amazing woman in the world to marry me 6 years ago today. Thank you for saying yes @priyankachopra.” Later, Priyanka also shared Nick’s post on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Cannot believe it’s been 6 years since this day.”