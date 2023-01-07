শনিবার , ৭ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২৩শে পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Nimrit Calls Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta ‘Ram Milaye Jodi’; Soundarya Says ‘Priyanka Script Likh Kar Aayi Hai’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ৭, ২০২৩ ১২:৫৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Last Updated: January 06, 2023, 23:46 IST

Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are among the strongest contestants in Bigg Boss 16.

Bigg Boss 16: Housemates discuss Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s ‘fake’ relationship.

Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot became a topic of discussion this Shukravaar Ka Vaar in Bigg Boss 16, with housemates calling them “fake”. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sreejita De spoke out about how Shalin and Tina both pretend to fight during nominations and just before the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Nimrit pointed out that Tina is equally responsible for all the drama that happens between Shalin and her, but very smartly puts all the blame on Shalin when things don’t go her way. “Dono Ram Milaye Jodi hai,” Nimrit told Sreejita. When Sreejita said that they both are confused about their relationship status, Nimrit said that they purposely act confused and know exactly what they are doing.

Elsewhere, Soundarya Sharma and Archana Gautam also called Tina and Shalin’s equation “fake”. They then called out Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for always acting righteous. “Wo toh poori script likh kar aayi hai apne character ki (She has come with a full script for her character on the show),” Soundarya said about Priyanka.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan asked Shalin Bhanot to ‘wake up’ as the star host pulled up Tina Datta for “faking” it with him. He also called Shalin a ‘fool’ for not realising that Tina is playing a “game” with him. Salman also asked Tina to make her actions clear and stop confusing Shalin. “Do you ‘like’ like Tina from the love angle?” Salman asked Shalin. To which, Shalin said yes. When Salman asked the same question to Tina, she said that she only likes him as a friend. “Then why would you closely dance with Shalin and told him, ‘you are making me fall in love with you?’ Salman questioned Tina, leaving her speechless.

“Do you have boyfriend outside? Is that why you are not accepting it?” Salman asked Tina. “No, sir,” she replied. “Then what’s the problem? Go for the guy if you like him. If there’s nothing then don’t give that impression,” Salman sternly told her, suggesting that she is leading Shalin on.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



bigg boss 16 shalin bhanot tina datta priyanka chahar choudhary
