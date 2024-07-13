শনিবার , ১৩ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ২৯শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Nita Ambani Welcomes Kim Kardashian to Anant Ambani’s Wedding, Walks Hand-in-hand With Her | Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ১৩, ২০২৪ ৩:৩৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
kim kardashian with nita ambani at anant ambani radhika merchant wedding 2024 07 27adef298a48a92be06750b969335b36


Kim Kardashian poses with Nita Ambani at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Kim Kardashian poses with Nita Ambani at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding.

Kim Kardashian, dressed in a stunning red saree, shared her excitement about attending the Ambani wedding on her Instagram stories.

Nita Ambani graciously welcomed Kim Kardashian, who attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai today. In a heartwarming moment, Nita Ambani was seen walking hand in hand with Kim Kardashian and Lorraine Schwartz, showcasing the blend of Indian and international star power at the event.

Kim Kardashian, dressed in a stunning red saree, shared her excitement about the visit on her Instagram stories. She revealed that they are also filming for “The Kardashians” in Mumbai, allowing fans to see Kim and Khloe’s take on India. The Kardashians are staying at the iconic Taj Colaba and have even enjoyed an auto ride, embracing local culture.

whatsapp image 2024 07 12 at 12.18.37 pm 2024 07 cbfb21925b76dc3b40e501f1ac90eca4

Earlier in the day, the Kardashian sisters were seen enjoying a quintessential Mumbai experience with an auto-rickshaw ride along Marine Drive. This fun and spontaneous adventure highlighted their enthusiasm for exploring the city’s vibrant culture.

Their Instagram stories provided a glimpse into their luxurious stay and their excitement for the wedding at the Jio World Convention Centre. The wedding, a grand affair, attracted numerous celebrities and high-profile guests, but Kim and Khloe’s presence undoubtedly added an extra layer of glamour and international appeal.

But the Kardashians were not the only international celebrities gracing the occasion. Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, accompanied by her husband, American singer Nick Jonas, added to the glamour of the event. WWE superstar John Cena and FIFA President Gianni Infantino were also present, making the wedding a truly global celebration.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

ctg block hamla
মিছিল নিয়ে আড়াই ঘণ্টা হাঁটলেন কোটাবিরোধীরা
বাংলাদেশ
1720821726 photo
Senior ICC official resigns over T20 World Cup conduct: Report | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
kim kardashian with nita ambani at anant ambani radhika merchant wedding 2024 07 27adef298a48a92be06750b969335b36
Nita Ambani Welcomes Kim Kardashian to Anant Ambani’s Wedding, Walks Hand-in-hand With Her | Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Proxy Man Kausar at DU 12 07 2024
চাকরির পরীক্ষায় ‘প্রক্সি’ দিতে ২০ হাজার, পাস করলে লাখ টাকা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
national tea 1

দর পতনের শীর্ষে ন্যাশনাল টি – Corporate Sangbad

 New Project 10 27

Windows 10-এর থিম ও ওয়ালপেপার দেখে একঘেয়ে লাগছে? কম্পিউটারকে নিজের করে সাজানোর জন্য রইল কয়েকটি টিপস

 received 1327516854464578

আজ পীরগঞ্জে গণহত্যা দিবস

 IMG 20220916 WA0015

২০৪১ সাল নাগাদ স্মার্ট বাংলাদেশ গড়ে উঠবে- আইসিটি প্রতিমন্ত্রী পলক

 IMG 20230402 WA0031

টাঙ্গাইল জেলা পুলিশের অগ্নি-নিরাপত্তা ব্যবস্থা জোরদারকরণের লক্ষে অগ্নি মহড়া অনুষ্ঠিত

 1639885814 photo

Andy Murray says clear-thinking key on road back to top | Tennis News

 wm missiles

ক্রুজ ক্ষেপণাস্ত্রের পরীক্ষা চালিয়েছে উত্তর কোরিয়া

আজকের মুদ্রা বিনিময় হার | ডিএমপি নিউজ

 wm HSC Exam 2022 750x563 1

৮ জুলাই পর্যন্ত সিলেট বোর্ডের এইচএসসি পরীক্ষা স্থগিত

 1718178092082

জলবায়ু পরিবর্তন মোকাবেলা ও পানি ব্যবস্থাপনায় পদক্ষেপ গ্রহণ জরুরি: পরিবেশমন্ত্রী