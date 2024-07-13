Nita Ambani Welcomes Kim Kardashian to Anant Ambani’s Wedding, Walks Hand-in-hand With Her | Watch

Nita Ambani graciously welcomed Kim Kardashian, who attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai today. In a heartwarming moment, Nita Ambani was seen walking hand in hand with Kim Kardashian and Lorraine Schwartz, showcasing the blend of Indian and international star power at the event.

Kim Kardashian, dressed in a stunning red saree, shared her excitement about the visit on her Instagram stories. She revealed that they are also filming for “The Kardashians” in Mumbai, allowing fans to see Kim and Khloe’s take on India. The Kardashians are staying at the iconic Taj Colaba and have even enjoyed an auto ride, embracing local culture.

Earlier in the day, the Kardashian sisters were seen enjoying a quintessential Mumbai experience with an auto-rickshaw ride along Marine Drive. This fun and spontaneous adventure highlighted their enthusiasm for exploring the city’s vibrant culture.

Their Instagram stories provided a glimpse into their luxurious stay and their excitement for the wedding at the Jio World Convention Centre. The wedding, a grand affair, attracted numerous celebrities and high-profile guests, but Kim and Khloe’s presence undoubtedly added an extra layer of glamour and international appeal.

But the Kardashians were not the only international celebrities gracing the occasion. Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, accompanied by her husband, American singer Nick Jonas, added to the glamour of the event. WWE superstar John Cena and FIFA President Gianni Infantino were also present, making the wedding a truly global celebration.