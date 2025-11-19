বৃহস্পতিবার, ২০ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১১:১৬ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Charu Asopa Calls Sushmita Sen ‘Sexy Bua’ In Special Birthday Note: ‘Ziana And I Love You’ | Bollywood News ‘I felt like a champion’: Sanju Samson’s emotional leap into CSK’s iconic yellow after blockbuster IPL trade | Cricket News Kriti Sanon’s Special Wish For Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia: ‘May This World Never Change Your Good Heart’ | Bollywood News ‘Is this team even ready?’: Former India cricketer’s blunt warning after India’s shock slump | Cricket News ‘Salman Khan Brings His Food Truck On Film Sets’: Choreographers Open Up On Entourage Cost | Bollywood News ‘Only designed for this one series’: Ricky Ponting says Bazball was forged for the Ashes fire; compares to England’s 2019 World Cup plan | Cricket News No. 3 or not to be? Former India captain Sourav Ganguly says Washington Sundar not suited – ‘Must be specialists’ | Cricket News As Test cricket reaches Guwahati, are India squandering home advantage unlike England, Australia, South Africa? | Cricket News কালিয়াকৈর চন্দ্র দারুল উলুম মাহমুদ নগর মাদ্রাসার তাফসীরুল কোরআন মাহফিল উপস্থিত ছিলেন গাজীপুর ১ আসনের মনোনয়ন প্রত্যাশী সাবেক মেয়র জনাব মোঃ মুজিবুর রহমান সাথী ফসল চাষে বাজিমাত শাহীনের, দুই মাসে আয় চার লাখ টাকা
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

No. 3 or not to be? Former India captain Sourav Ganguly says Washington Sundar not suited – ‘Must be specialists’ | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২০ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১০ সময় দেখুন
No. 3 or not to be? Former India captain Sourav Ganguly says Washington Sundar not suited – ‘Must be specialists’ | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: Former India men’s cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly said Washington Sundar is not the right option to bat at No. 3 for India in Test cricket. Sundar made 29 and 31 in the first Test against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where India lost by 30 runs and went 0-1 down in the three-match series.Ganguly, who is now the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), said Sundar may find it difficult to manage the role of a No. 3 batter in places like South Africa, England, Australia or New Zealand. He said India should use specialist batters in the top five.“It’s been a tremendous time for Washington Sundar. I think he’s a good cricketer, he bowls well, he bats well, but I’m not too sure whether No. 3 is a spot for him in Test cricket in the long run, across all conditions,” Ganguly said in an interview with news outlet India Today.“Your top five batters, openers, No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 must be specialists who can perform in those roles everywhere, and I’m not convinced Washi is India’s No. 3 in England, Australia, South Africa or New Zealand. That’s something Gautam needs to look at,” Ganguly said.During India’s tour of England and in the home series against the West Indies thereafter, Sai Sudarshan and Karun Nair played at No. 3 position for India.India will try to level the series when the second Test starts on November 22 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘I felt like a champion’: Sanju Samson’s emotional leap into CSK’s iconic yellow after blockbuster IPL trade | Cricket News

‘I felt like a champion’: Sanju Samson’s emotional leap into CSK’s iconic yellow after blockbuster IPL trade | Cricket News

‘Is this team even ready?’: Former India cricketer’s blunt warning after India’s shock slump | Cricket News

‘Is this team even ready?’: Former India cricketer’s blunt warning after India’s shock slump | Cricket News

‘Only designed for this one series’: Ricky Ponting says Bazball was forged for the Ashes fire; compares to England’s 2019 World Cup plan | Cricket News

‘Only designed for this one series’: Ricky Ponting says Bazball was forged for the Ashes fire; compares to England’s 2019 World Cup plan | Cricket News

As Test cricket reaches Guwahati, are India squandering home advantage unlike England, Australia, South Africa? | Cricket News

As Test cricket reaches Guwahati, are India squandering home advantage unlike England, Australia, South Africa? | Cricket News

No neck brace for Shubman Gill! Team India arrive in Guwahati ahead of 2nd Test against South Africa | Cricket News

No neck brace for Shubman Gill! Team India arrive in Guwahati ahead of 2nd Test against South Africa | Cricket News

Ex-Pakistan captains in trouble! Cyber Crime Agency launches probe against Rashid Latif; Wasim Akram also under scanner | Cricket News

Ex-Pakistan captains in trouble! Cyber Crime Agency launches probe against Rashid Latif; Wasim Akram also under scanner | Cricket News

Charu Asopa Calls Sushmita Sen ‘Sexy Bua’ In Special Birthday Note: ‘Ziana And I Love You’ | Bollywood News
Charu Asopa Calls Sushmita Sen ‘Sexy Bua’ In Special Birthday Note: ‘Ziana And I Love You’ | Bollywood News
‘I felt like a champion’: Sanju Samson’s emotional leap into CSK’s iconic yellow after blockbuster IPL trade | Cricket News
‘I felt like a champion’: Sanju Samson’s emotional leap into CSK’s iconic yellow after blockbuster IPL trade | Cricket News
Kriti Sanon’s Special Wish For Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia: ‘May This World Never Change Your Good Heart’ | Bollywood News
Kriti Sanon’s Special Wish For Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia: ‘May This World Never Change Your Good Heart’ | Bollywood News
‘Is this team even ready?’: Former India cricketer’s blunt warning after India’s shock slump | Cricket News
‘Is this team even ready?’: Former India cricketer’s blunt warning after India’s shock slump | Cricket News
‘Salman Khan Brings His Food Truck On Film Sets’: Choreographers Open Up On Entourage Cost | Bollywood News
‘Salman Khan Brings His Food Truck On Film Sets’: Choreographers Open Up On Entourage Cost | Bollywood News
‘Only designed for this one series’: Ricky Ponting says Bazball was forged for the Ashes fire; compares to England’s 2019 World Cup plan | Cricket News
‘Only designed for this one series’: Ricky Ponting says Bazball was forged for the Ashes fire; compares to England’s 2019 World Cup plan | Cricket News
No. 3 or not to be? Former India captain Sourav Ganguly says Washington Sundar not suited – ‘Must be specialists’ | Cricket News
No. 3 or not to be? Former India captain Sourav Ganguly says Washington Sundar not suited – ‘Must be specialists’ | Cricket News
As Test cricket reaches Guwahati, are India squandering home advantage unlike England, Australia, South Africa? | Cricket News
As Test cricket reaches Guwahati, are India squandering home advantage unlike England, Australia, South Africa? | Cricket News
কালিয়াকৈর চন্দ্র দারুল উলুম মাহমুদ নগর মাদ্রাসার তাফসীরুল কোরআন মাহফিল উপস্থিত ছিলেন গাজীপুর ১ আসনের মনোনয়ন প্রত্যাশী সাবেক মেয়র জনাব মোঃ মুজিবুর রহমান
কালিয়াকৈর চন্দ্র দারুল উলুম মাহমুদ নগর মাদ্রাসার তাফসীরুল কোরআন মাহফিল উপস্থিত ছিলেন গাজীপুর ১ আসনের মনোনয়ন প্রত্যাশী সাবেক মেয়র জনাব মোঃ মুজিবুর রহমান
সাথী ফসল চাষে বাজিমাত শাহীনের, দুই মাসে আয় চার লাখ টাকা
সাথী ফসল চাষে বাজিমাত শাহীনের, দুই মাসে আয় চার লাখ টাকা
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST