বৃহস্পতিবার , ২০ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ৪ঠা কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বহি বিশ্ব

No Alliance with Any Party for 2023 Karnataka Polls, JD(S) First List Out on Nov 1: Kumaraswamy

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২০, ২০২২ ১২:৩০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
h d kumaraswamy


JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said his party will not have a poll alliance with any party for the 2023 assembly election in Karnataka, and that he would announce the first list of candidates for 123-126 seats on November 1. The former chief minister also expressed confidence about JD(S) independently forming the government in the state by winning a minimum of 123 out of the total 224 assembly seats, which will go to polls by April next year.

The party will kickstart its ‘Pancharatna Rathyatra’ from Mulbagal in Kolar district on November 1, under the leadership of Kumaraswamy, to spread awareness about the welfare programmes it has chalked out for the state if elected to power.

“There is no question of alliance with any party,” Kumaraswamy told reporters in response to a question.

Asked what would the JD(S) do if it fell short of majority, he said, “There will be independents… In my opinion, there is a good atmosphere for JD(S), still there is six months for polls, and we will try to earn the trust of the people to achieve the target of winning at least 123 seats.”

JD(S) will contest in all 224 assembly seats, he said, adding that “if any regional parties or organisations in the state want to contest four to five seats after discussing with us, we will consider whether to have an understanding with them.”

Kumaraswamy had headed a coalition government with both national parties in the past, for 20-months with BJP from February 2006, and with Congress for 14-months after the 2018 assembly polls.

Stating that as the first step in the run-up to polls, the JD(S) has already identified 126 candidates, Kumaraswamy said, “On November 1, when I kickstart Pancharatna Rathyatra, I will announce the first list of candidates for 123-126 seats.”

In response to a question, stating that JD(S) has not gone knocking on anyone’s door, and that its leaders and workers were organising the party, he asked, “Why is BJP and Congress, still trying to lure some of our leaders, knocking their doors?”

Besides, the JD(S) today began its two-day workshop here aimed at preparing the party machinery and to train the probable candidates ahead of the election.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here



Source link

